CRIME

Colorado teen shot in the face after trying to ask for permission to take homecoming photos on property

Sep 12, 2024, 2:59 PM

(File) - Police car....

(File) - Police car.

(File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY AUSTEN ERBLAT AND ALAN GIONET, KCNC


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado teenager told deputies that he was shot in the face outside a house by the boyfriend of the homeowner after trying to ask for permission to take photos at the property, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital where he remains Wednesday evening, but according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, he told deputies he and a friend went to a property in the 23000 block of Pleasant Park Road around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

They jumped over the fence and tried to locate the homeowner to ask if they could take high school homecoming photos at their property. When no one answered, they walked around the property trying to find the homeowner or a resident. When they couldn’t, they assumed no one was home and returned to their car, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner called the police, saying the teens were trespassing. She then called her boyfriend, 38-year-old Brent Metz.

The woman was not home at the time and saw the boys on her home surveillance camera, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the teens were back in their car, they began writing a note to the homeowner with their request to take photos at the property. That’s when Metz arrived, got out of his truck and fired one round from a handgun into the teen’s car through the windshield, striking one in the face, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators recovered the note, appearing to confirm the teens’ story.

When deputies arrived, they said the uninjured boy was putting pressure on his friend’s face with a t-shirt.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metz declined to speak to responding deputies, instead asking for an attorney. A deputy asked if there was a gun present for safety and Metz said it was in his truck.

The 17-year-old told deputies he didn’t think Metz shot him intentionally. The teen “heard the driver (Brent) say ‘oh s**t, my gun went off,'” according to the arrest report. The teen also told deputies that Metz tried to help after he fired the round, but the other boy, who’s 15 and a childhood friend of the alleged victim, pushed him away and “asked why he shot his friend.”

Metz was arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault, two counts of felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm and two counts of reckless endangerment.

He was booked into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a $5,000 bond and has been assigned a public defender. He’s due back in court on Monday.

Neither of the teens nor the homeowner were immediately identified by officials.

Metz is a Mountain View Town Council member, according to the town’s website and confirmed by the sheriff’s office. He was sworn in last year in the town of just over 500 residents. His term is set to expire in 2027.

Mountain View’s mayor declined to comment, referring questions to the town administrator, who did not immediately respond.

 

