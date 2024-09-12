Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Ogden City Council approves amendments to align with HB261

Sep 12, 2024, 3:59 PM

The Ogden City Council unanimously approved ordinance amendments to align with HB261 on Spet. 12, 2...

The Ogden City Council unanimously approved ordinance amendments to align with HB261 on Spet. 12, 2024. (Courtesy, Ogden City)

(Courtesy, Ogden City)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — The Ogden City Council unanimously approved ordinance amendments to align with HB261, or the ‘Equal Opportunity Initiatives’ bill on Tuesday.

According to the release, council members unanimously approved ordinance amendments impacting advisory board regulations and the city’s Diversity Commission to align with the bill passed by the Utah State Legislature in 2024.

“The amendments reflect Ogden’s commitment to fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and engaged community rooted in unity and service while complying with new state requirements,” a release stated.

HB261 was a controversial bill passed in January of 2024, which ended most state-sponsored diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in their current form. HB261 was passed, with the intention of expanding programming to all people, regardless of factors such as race. The traditional focus of the diversity, equity, and inclusion programs was those from marginalized groups.

Changes in approved amendments

The Ogden City Council renamed the Diversity Charter as the Ogden Community Engagement Charter, “reaffirming the original values, mission, and vision, while acknowledging the need to adapt to new legislative requirements.”

The Mayor’s Office of Diversity Affairs was renamed as the Office of Community Engagement.

Key changes in the approved amendments include:

  • Removal of diversity requirements: The amendments eliminate the requirement for diversity related to personal identity characteristics, such as race, ethnicity, gender, and other factors, from advisory board regulations.
  • Limiting service extensions: The changes restrict the time a board member may serve beyond their expired term to no more than six months.
  • Alignment with state legislation: These amendments ensure compliance with HB261, which prohibits institutions of higher education, the public education system, and governmental employers from engaging in practices based on personal identity characteristics.

The release stated that technical corrections were also made to the charter, including grammatical and structural updates to the ordinance.

“It’s important to note that there is no language that has changed in the actual charter itself,” Ken Richey, council chair for Ogden City Council, said.

Changes to the Diversity Commission Ordinance include:

  • Revised membership criteria: Removal of requirements related to specific expertise, advocacy experience, community involvement, and personal identity characteristics.
  • Prohibited practices: The commission will be prohibited from engaging in practices deemed discriminatory under HB261.

Marcia White, the Council’s vice chair, said that the council discussed how important the amendments were.

“I believe that these changes will actually allow us to expand and be even more inclusive to everyone in Ogden,” White said. “I appreciate the opportunity to see a new light, rather than just being mad about the change, as I was in the beginning.”

The charter was established in 2016, and was envisioned to help Ogden foster a more engaged and welcoming community.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

Michael Houck

Fifth person arrested in connection to a Vernal attempted kidnapping case

A fourth woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in a kidnapping case where three people broke into a man's home and had an armed standoff with officers in May.

7 minutes ago

An empty hallway at Northwest Middle School....

Shelby Lofton

‘They’re behind in all aspects;’ Utah educators brainstorming ways to boost school attendance

State educators are brainstorming ways to raise student attendance and figure out what's keeping kids from coming to school.

11 minutes ago

Brielle Bird is fighting through her second round of cancer, and working to uplift other kids. (Cou...

Tamara Vaifanua

Mom shares story about daughter’s second cancer battle

It’s Child Cancer Awareness Month. A mother is sharing her story about her daughter beating cancer – and then relapsing almost two years later.

14 minutes ago

The U.S. Department of Justice has found Utah State University in “substantial noncompliance” w...

Annie Knox

Feds say ‘sexually hostile culture’ persists in USU football program

The U.S. Department of Justice has found Utah State University in “substantial noncompliance” with a longstanding agreement to better respond to sexual misconduct.

4 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: Home designer and TV personality Jasmine Roth visits Build to discuss ...

Carlysle Price

HGTV home renovation show casting homeowners in Utah. How to apply

A home improvement show is looking for Utah homeowners to cast in its next season.

4 hours ago

From left, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, ...

Mary Culbertson and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Judge rules against Utah legislature, Amendment D voided but stays on ballots

A judge blocked a controversial Utah Amendment D from taking affect after a lawsuit argued the ballot question was deceptive to voters.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Ogden City Council approves amendments to align with HB261