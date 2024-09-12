(CNN) — Police in Nashville are crediting rock legend Jon Bon Jovi with coming to a woman’s aid on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday night.

According to a statement posted to the Nashville Metro Police Department’s X page on Wednesday, the musician “helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

“It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake added.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Metro Police Department told CNN on Wednesday that the woman, whose name they are not releasing, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

In video of the incident released by the Nashville Metro Police Department on Wednesday, captured on a what appeared to be a surveillance camera, Bon Jovi is seen walking across the bridge with a camera crew when he notices the woman holding onto the ledge facing the river.

Bon Jovi, accompanied by an unidentified person, appears to speak with the woman in distress and eventually helps lift her back over the ledge to safety. The singer is then seen giving the woman a hug moments later.

CNN reached out to a representative for Bon Jovi for comment.

A source close to the situation told CNN on Wednesday that Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the public bridge when the incident occurred.

Bon Jovi has experience and training in helping individuals in times of crisis thanks to his JBJ Soul Foundation, which he started in 2006.

The foundation, according to its website, works “to break the cycle of hunger, poverty and homelessness” through various programs and supporting community-based organizations.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources