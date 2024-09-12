Mom shares story about daughter’s second cancer battle

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Child Cancer Awareness Month. A mother is sharing her story about her daughter beating cancer – and then relapsing almost two years later.

With a second relapse, doctors said Brielle Bird has a 5% survival rate.

Time is the biggest gift of all for her mom Kendra Bird – who uses every minute to find a cure for her precious daughter.

Brielle has overcome a lot.

“She was first diagnosed in 2020 at four-years-old,” Kendra Bird said.

A fast-spreading cancer – Neuroblastoma – led to six rounds of chemo treatments, two bone marrow transplants, and 12 rounds of radiation.

“I mean it was absolutely terrible and it’s so scary,” Kendra Bird said.

Two years later, Brielle rang the bell.

“We went 22 months cancer-free,” Kendra Bird told KSL TV. “We just kind of lived life and soaked it all in.”

Until January 17th of this year, when the cancer was back.

“The second time around was even more devastating than the first time if that’s at all possible,” Kendra Bird said.

Her little girl would have to keep on fighting.

“I like my hair. I didn’t want to lose it for the second time,” Brielle said.

Chemo and immunotherapy are no longer working, and with unknown relapse treatment, Kendra is searching for a miracle.

“We’re looking at other places in New York, Philadelphia, California, Colorado. Anywhere that could possibly have answers.”

The Birds joined other families this month to raise funds and awareness of childhood cancers.

“That’s why we sport the gold,” Kendra Bird said.

Through their online community, they’re able to help kids like Brielle at Primary Children’s Hospital.

“I’m giving all the kids on my cancer floor a backpack,” Brielle said.

While they wait for a cure, the Birds will help lift up others.

“As much as you would never want your child to suffer and go through cancer, at the same time, the opportunity that we’ve been given to show the world that God is good and there are so many incredible people,” Kendra Bird told KSL TV.

You can follow Brielle’s journey on Instagram.