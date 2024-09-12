Breaking News:
Sep 12, 2024, 4:13 PM

DENVER – Three former Utah Football standouts are all listed on the Denver Broncos injury report ahead of the week two matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

OT Garett Bolles, WR Devaughn Vele, and LB Jonah Elliss all have an unspecified game status.

On Wednesday, neither Bolles nor Vele practiced with the team. On Thursday, Bolles was a limited participant but Vele remained out.

Elliss was a limited participant in Wednesday’s team practice but was able to participate fully on Thursday.

In week one against the Seahawks, Denver allowed two sacks and six tackles for loss. If Bolles isn’t ready by Sunday, those numbers could get a lot uglier, especially with All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt on the other side.

Vele will be an interesting situation to monitor. If he can’t play and fellow WR Josh Reynolds is also out, Denver will be without their top two receivers from week one.

Regarding Elliss, he played just 21 snaps (31 percent), in week one. However, he has been an impact player throughout the preseason so his absence would be felt.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Three Denver Broncos Locals Questionable To Play Against Steelers In Week Two