SALT LAKE CITY — Respiratory virus season is fast approaching, which means an uptick in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases. But there are vaccines that can protect you against all three of these diseases, including a new COVID-19 vaccine.

The updated FDA-approved 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine targets the KP.2 strain — a descendant of the JN.1 variant. Experts say since vaccine immunity wanes over time and the virus mutates, this updated vaccine provides the best protection against the strains currently circulating.

“This is the time where we start spreading the disease more. We’re not waiting for COVID season to hit — it’s already starting to hit,” said Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director for immunization programs for Intermountain Health.

Sheffield said not only do vaccines protect us from serious infection, but prevent us from spreading COVID-19 to others.

“It’s our community responsibility to protect those who can’t protect themselves,” she said.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older should receive the new COVID-19 vaccine, regardless if you’ve had a previous COVID-19 shot. Those 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk for severe cases.

“If it’s been a while since you got that vaccine, you need to re-boost your immune system, and you need to target it to the current type of variant,” she said.

If you’ve recently had COVID-19, experts say you can wait three months before receiving the vaccine.

Sheffield said it’s safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time, however, since COVID-19 cases are already on the rise, it’s best to get it sooner rather than later.

“You don’t want to wait to get the vaccine,” she said.

To schedule a vaccine, contact your local pharmacy, health department, or doctor’s office, or go to vaccines.gov to find an appointment near you.

The new COVID-19 vaccine is free under most private health insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid plans. Federal funding for the Bridge Access Program — making the vaccine free to everyone — just ended, so uninsured individuals could pay up to $200 for the new vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna said free vaccines will be available through a patient assistance program, but it is unclear who would qualify. The Vaccine for Children Program offers vaccines to uninsured children ages 18 and younger.