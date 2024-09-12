Utah State Vs. Utah Football Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Parking

LOGAN, Utah – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for the Battle of the Brothers between the Utes and Aggies.

Information on parking, what to wear, and more is found below.

Utah State vs. Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah State vs. Utah

A full parking and stadium map can be found here.

It’s always a good idea to leave early if you’re driving up from Salt Lake City, traffic in Logan Canyon can get messy. For traffic conditions, tune to KSL Newsradio at 102.7 FM.

What To Wear to Utah State vs. Utah at Maverik Stadium

For Aggie fans, wear blue! For Utes fans, you can’t go wrong with red.

Utah State will be wearing all dark blue in the Battle of the Brothers. Utah will be wearing red pants and helmets with a white jersey.

Weather For Saturday

Expect sunny weather in the 70s and 80s in Logan this weekend. You may need a light jacket, but weather should be just about perfect for football.

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah State Football vs. Utah Football

You can find the Aggies versus the Utes on the CBS Sports Network.

Other streaming options include Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Audio and other coverage options include ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Utah State Bag Policy

Maverik Stadium has a clear bag policy for all fans attending the game. You can read more on the policy here.

