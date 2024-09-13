Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Teen center opens to help homeless students in Davis County

Sep 12, 2024, 7:05 PM

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — There are approximately 1,500 children who experience some kind of housing insecurity in the Davis County school district. A new center to house homeless teens in the district is now complete to help some of the 300 that are high school age.

The new center takes a unique approach to take on the problem at a district level. The Davis Education Foundation, which started on the new solution two years ago, is behind the fundraising and Thursday’s ribbon cutting. Now that the facility is ready a company called Switchpoint takes over. It runs a number of residential facilities for those experiencing homelessness, veterans and those with mental health needs.

It will be deciding which 16 teens will get housing help with an assist from school counselors. The will have a goal of helping students to graduate from high school and helping them learn self-reliance.

The Teen Living Center was established to help some of the high-school-aged students in Davis County by providing them a place to stay and by teaching them self reliance. It held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Teen Living Center was established to help some of the high-school-aged students in Davis County by providing them a place to stay and by teaching them self reliance. It held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Teen Living Center was established to help some of the high-school-aged students in Davis County by providing them a place to stay and by teaching them self reliance. It held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Teen Living Center was established to help some of the high-school-aged students in Davis County by providing them a place to stay and by teaching them self reliance. It held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Teen Living Center was established to help some of the high-school-aged students in Davis County by providing them a place to stay and by teaching them self reliance. It held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Teen Living Center was established to help some of the high-school-aged students in Davis County by providing them a place to stay and by teaching them self reliance. It held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) One of the rooms at the Teen Living Center, established to help some of the high-school-aged students in Davis County by providing them a place to stay and by teaching them self reliance. It held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Teen Living Center, was established to help some of the high-school-aged students in Davis County by providing them a place to stay and by teaching them self reliance. It held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Teen Living Center was established to help some of the high-school-aged students in Davis County by providing them a place to stay and by teaching them self reliance. It held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

For those involved, the opening is more than a simple ceremony; it’s the start of a new approach to helping teens in Utah. Jodi Lunt, the director of the Davis Education Foundation, said that teen resource centers were already offering after-school help.

“The conception of the teen center started with one of our incredible donors and partners in this area who said, ‘Where are these young people sleeping’ ” Lunt said.

It became apparent that the Davis School District could try to help in a bigger way.

“A place where they could have their food insecurity met, their physical needs met, and then assistance and wraparound service to help them succeed and achieve all of the dreams and goals that they might have,” Lunt said. They will also have separate areas for privacy and study, and they’ll learn to prepare their own food.

It might have seemed like a big ask, but immediately, people started donating. Thousand of individuals, businesses, and organizations, along with state and federal funding, combined to create the 16-bed facility.

Carol Hollowell is the CEO of Switchpoint, the company running the Teen Living Center.

The absolute end goal is to get these kids to graduate,” Hollowell said. “You know, education is the first step in trying to solve homelessness and poverty.”

There are strict rules to stay at the Teen Living Center.

“To be attending school at least 90% of the time, passing grades, doing something extra 20 hours a week — some kind of activity that could be sports; it could be working.”

Students will have private rooms and will learn to cook and do their own laundry — all to support the goals of graduation and self-sufficiency as adults.

“We’re excited. Today is an incredible capstone day,” Lunt said.

Sharepoint is looking over referrals from school counselors for students who could use the help. The facility will be able to start welcoming residents as soon as next week. There are now eight teen centers helping students within the Davis School District, with a ninth on the way. The newest one is the only residential center. It will serve high school-age teens district-wide.

“I think that it will feel good,” Hollowell said. “It will feel safe. It’s going to feel secure to where, you know, kids who have been on the street or bouncing around from couch to couch will actually feel like that pressure is off, and I can really concentrate on the things that I need to do.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

An empty hallway at Northwest Middle School....

Shelby Lofton

‘They’re behind in all aspects;’ Utah educators brainstorming ways to boost school attendance

State educators are brainstorming ways to raise student attendance and figure out what's keeping kids from coming to school.

2 hours ago

The U.S. Department of Justice has found Utah State University in “substantial noncompliance” w...

Annie Knox

Feds say ‘sexually hostile culture’ persists in USU football program

The U.S. Department of Justice has found Utah State University in “substantial noncompliance” with a longstanding agreement to better respond to sexual misconduct.

6 hours ago

A hallway in Juab High School closed as crews deal with the wild bat infestation....

Dan Rascon

Bat infestation shuts down Juab High School

A serious infestation of bats shut down Juab High School on Wednesday, as administrators said it was just too dangerous for students to stay in school. 

20 hours ago

Banners are pictured hanging on the Utah State University campus in Logan on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 20...

Sean Walker, KSL.com

USU responds to Department of Justice’s ‘notice of noncompliance’

Utah State University filed a lengthy response Tuesday to last month's notice of noncompliance from the U.S. Department of Justice.

1 day ago

Daniel Trujillo, 15, from Tucson, Arizona, wears shoe laces with colors of the Transgender flag dur...

Associated Press

Arizona’s ban on transgender girls playing girls school team sports remains blocked, court says

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower-court ruling that blocks Arizona from enforcing a 2022 law that bans transgender girls from playing on girls’ school sports teams.

2 days ago

The new electric school bus in front of Jeremy Ranch Elementary on Sept. 10, 2024....

Karah Brackin and Michael Houck

Park City School District introduces new pair of electric school bus

The Park City School District plans to give students a pair of environmentally safe school buses next year.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Teen center opens to help homeless students in Davis County