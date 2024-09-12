Discussion about the future of Smith’s Ballpark expected Thursday night

SALT LAKE CITY — City leaders will take questions Thursday night about what’s going to happen to Smith’s Ballpark.

The Bees, Salt Lake’s triple-A baseball team, are expected to play their final game at the stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22nd. The team’s contract expires with Smith’s Ballpark on Oct. 1, 2024.

The team, owned by the Larry H. Miller Company, will then move to Daybreak Field at America First Square in South Jordan.

Fraser Nelson, co-chair of the Ballpark Action Team, said it could be years before we know what Smith’s Ballpark will look like in the long term. She said they need to find something to occupy the space in the interim.

“It’s important that we keep people coming to our neighborhood, that we keep activities happening at the ballpark itself,” Nelson said, “so that facility gets to be enjoyed by the entire city.

“After all this is owned by all of us.”

Leaders including Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall will take questions and concerns about Smith’s Ballpark at the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake starting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday night.