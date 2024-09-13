Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Second man charged in connection to ‘highly unusual’ fatal shooting in Riverton

Sep 12, 2024, 7:12 PM | Updated: 7:12 pm

FILE: Riverton Police Department cruisers are pictured in Riverton on Thursday Feb. 11, 2021. (Anni...

FILE: Riverton Police Department cruisers are pictured in Riverton on Thursday Feb. 11, 2021. (Annie Barker, Deseret News)

(Annie Barker, Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

RIVERTON — A man is being accused of driving the alleged shooter that killed a 19-year-old man in August.

According to court documents, Max Day, 20, was charged with first-degree felony obstruction of justice in the Third District Court on Thursday.

On Aug. 18, Riverton police officers responded to a shots-fired call near 13400 Dragonfly Ln. at approximately 11:55 p.m. Police reported finding the deceased 19-year-old victim, who was wearing a bulletproof Kevlar vest and had a handgun and a machete, with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, police found a witness’s wallet inside a black jacket on the ground. Riverton police detectives checked the IDs in the wallet and discovered the owner was registered to an address in Orem.

Detectives also obtained surveillance footage, which showed a silver passenger car leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.

After obtaining search warrants, police responded to the Orem address and found a silver Lexus passenger car in the driveway that matched the description of the fleeing car.

According to court documents, Day admitted to police that the Lexus was his car, and he was driving it with the second suspect, Thomas Leeynn Rose, 19, on the night of the shooting.

“During the interaction between Day, Rose, and the deceased, Rose fired several shots at the deceased male,” court documents stated. “Rose and Day then left the area at a high rate of speed.”

Day told detectives that Rose threw his phone out of the car, telling him “they needed to get rid of it so police couldn’t track them.”

According to court documents, Day also admitted to removing his license plate and stickers from his Lexus to make it harder for police to identify him.

“Detectives, through the investigation, learned that Rose had tried to sell the gun he had used in the shooting,” court documents stated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

(File) - Police car....

Austen Erblat and Alan Gionet, KCNC

Colorado teen shot in the face after trying to ask for permission to take homecoming photos on property

Colorado police say a 17-year-old was shot in the face by a homeowner's boyfriend after they attempted to contact the owner while on their property.

4 hours ago

Jesus Valdez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, after he shot and kill...

Mary Culbertson

Man pleads guilty to killing handyman after police said he was ‘disturbed by the construction noise’

A West Valley man pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder of a handyman who was working next to his residence.

1 day ago

Seven people are facing criminal charges in the gang-related killing of a14-year-old boy who was gu...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

7, including teen’s mother, face charges in gang-related killing of 14-year-old boy

Two adults and five teenagers were charged Monday in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy at the Monaco Apartments in Millcreek last month.

2 days ago

This image released by the Mount Vernon Fire Department shows traffic stopped during an active shoo...

Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Central Kentucky children told to stay home from school as I-75 shooting suspect evades capture for third day

Schools across a swath of central Kentucky have canceled classes Monday and residents have been urged to remain on high alert as the deep-woods search for a man suspected of opening fire along I-75 enters its third day.

4 days ago

A student weeps at a makeshift memorial after a shooting Wednesday at Apalachee High School, on Sep...

CNN

Georgia high school shooting suspect and his father make first court appearances, do not enter pleas

A 14-year-old Apalachee High School student and his father, who are both charged in connection with a shooting at the Georgia school that left two students and two teachers dead earlier this week, appeared in court Friday, both declining to enter a plea to the charges against them.

6 days ago

A road closed sign with concrete barriers closing off 800 North 850 West in Provo....

Daniel Woodruff

Provo city closes intersection where jogger was hit and killed

The site of a deadly hit-and-run in Provo that killed a 21-year-old woman is now closed to traffic.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Second man charged in connection to ‘highly unusual’ fatal shooting in Riverton