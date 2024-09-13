Study links wildfire pollution to psychiatric problems in children

Breaking News:
Sep 12, 2024, 8:19 PM | Updated: 8:27 pm

Darby Sparks's Profile Picture

BY DARBY SPARKS


SALT LAKE CITY — In the past two decades, the number of youth reporting mental illness has skyrocketed. Scientists are discovering more factors that are possibly contributing to the issue, including air quality.

A recent nationwide study found children’s mental health could get worse depending on the amount of wildfire smoke they inhale.

Researchers gathered data from about 10,000 children between ages 9 and 11 across all demographics and discovered symptoms of depression and anxiety were present across the board as smoke lingers in the air.

The effects were found to be temporary but could last for up to one year after the smoke cleared.

Air quality, light pollution impacts bird migration and human health

The study also discovered that the longer children are exposed to pollution, the more likely they are to develop long-term cognitive and behavioral issues.

Scientists believe it’s because of a tiny particle called PM 2.5, released into the air through fuel and woodburning. The pollutant is so small it can seep into the bloodstream and flow into the brain, affecting function.

Unfortunately, kids in the Mountain West region, like Utah, are more vulnerable to it than other places due to the increase in wildfires and air pollutants in the area.

On Wednesday, the Wasatch Front ranked second in the world for worst air quality due to wildfire smoke lingering in the region.

“These children are more likely to have these sorts of extreme events [here] and get really high levels of exposure,” said Harry Smolker, a research scientist at the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Study: Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain than other air pollution

Smolker helped conduct the study to determine how children are impacted mentally by pollution. He said the more PM 2.5 particles are breathed in, the greater the risk your child faces long-term impacts.

“I think it really kind of underscores the importance of really understanding how environmental exposures may be contributing to this rapid increase in mental illness, particularly in youth,” he said.

He said the risks were found to affect both genders.

Scientists believe this is another reason to ensure pollution is properly mitigated. Smolker said safety measures should be seriously considered in schools.

“One of the best options when you’re have these really high levels of air pollution is to not go outside,” he said, “if you have to go outside, wear protective masks.”

Ryan Bartlett with the Utah State Board of Education said the state has guidelines for districts to go by, but it is up to the individual schools to ensure they are followed.

“One of the things that we did was in 2022, the Utah State Board of Education issued a Model Health and Wellness policy, which provides guidance and resources,” Bartlett said.

Rising population contributes to Utah’s air pollution, but air quality is improving over the long term

He said they take their information from the state’s Health and Human Services department.

According to Smolker, one of the biggest things to consider implementing is school air filtration systems.

“Air purification systems in the schools, as well as in office buildings, we should really be thinking about this,” he said.

The Utah Board of Education says it offers air quality measuring systems to interested high schools. They say that data can be collected and shared with schools nearby as well.

