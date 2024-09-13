Group of six arrested, suspected of ATM robbery in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — A group of six people suspected of an ATM robbery in Taylorsville has been arrested.

Taylorsville police Lt. Aaron Cheshire said that at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a group entered a Mountain America Credit Union at 5400 South and 4000 West.

At the time, a technician was repairing an ATM. Police said two men wearing hoodies and masks confronted the technician, pushed him aside, and stole $200,000.

Taylorsville ATM robbery thwarted by GPS

With the help of the FBI and the Utah Highway Patrol, police identified the suspects involved in the Taylorsville ATM robbery. They began tracking the suspects with a GPS as they drove south on Interstate 15.

When the suspects pulled over at a rest stop near Paragonah in Iron County, officers surrounded them and took them into custody.

Lt. Cheshire said no one was injured during the arrest, and they were able to recover the stolen money.

All six suspects are booked in the Iron County Jail while authorities investigate.