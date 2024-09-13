Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Smith’s Ballpark future is still uncertain as final Bees game approaches

Sep 12, 2024, 10:14 PM | Updated: 10:24 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Ballpark residents and Salt Lake City officials gathered in the neighborhood’s Urban Indian Center with one question: What will happen to Smith’s Ballpark once the Salt Lake Bees play their final game on Sept. 22?

On Thursday night, dozens attended a community meeting, during which the public asked the Salt Lake City Mayor direct questions. The mayor answered what Salt Lake is looking at in the short term and how far away we are from the answer in the long term.

The non-profit group Ballpark Action Team hosted a public question-and-answer session with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

“We feel like there’s a bit of a lag in terms of progress on this, so we want to push the city and other stakeholders to keep moving this forward,” said Erika Carlsen, Ballpark Action Team co-chair.

Mayor Mendenhall answering residents questions.

Mayor Mendenhall answering residents’ questions. (KSL TV)

Some worried about that lag and asked the mayor for a promise not to let the ballpark sit undeveloped.

“What type of commitments can you give us, so that unlike last year when we felt the city would be shovel-ready in October we can totally trust that this process will move at the laid-out vision?” asked one man.

To that the mayor said she wants this project to have a lot of community input.

“I want us to do this process, and the commitment you can count on is what’s happened in the last 18 months,” Mendenhall said.

The mayor explained that Salt Lake City is currently talking with the University of Utah baseball team about continuing to play in the stadium next season while the university waits for its own baseball stadium to open in 2026.

Beyond that, the mayor said they gathered many ideas from the Ballpark Next contest and hired a firm to come up with a proposal.

A year after Bees announced departure, the future of Smith’s Ballpark is still being sorted out

The proposal could go one of three ways: the stadium could stay and be used in various ways, only preserve some of it and redevelop the rest, or demolish it entirely and start from scratch.

People hearing the ideas had mixed reactions.

“I don’t feel like I got any hard answers on what’s actually going to be happening in this interim space,” said Jess Oveson, worried about the Ballpark neighborhood.

“This is a big project to renew this place, and people have to be patient,” added Keith Manly, Ballpark resident.

“I think we all want to see something happen right away, but the reality of it is it’s a huge project and these things take time,” said Andy Bourne, worried about the Ballpark neighborhood.

Salt Lake City hopes to finalize the short-term deal with the University of Utah extremely soon. We know the city is expecting a proposal for the long-term plan by December. The final design is on track to be completed by March, but construction likely will not begin until 2026.

Bees’ groundskeeper gearing up for one last home opener at Smith’s Ballpark

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

One of the community recycling bins that's being discontinued due to residents dumping....

Brianna Chavez

Canyons School District phases out community recycling program after inappropriate use

The Canyons School District is reevaluating its community recycling program after people have been throwing in items that don't belong, like garbage, construction materials, furniture, and even dead animals.

2 hours ago

FILE: Taylorsville police vehicle. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Don Brinkerhoff, KSL NewsRadio

Group of six arrested, suspected of ATM robbery in Taylorsville

Police said the group in Taylorsville took thousands of dollars by confronting a technician who was repairing an ATM machine.

3 hours ago

A fire helicopter scooping water to use for a nearby Utah fire on Sept 11, 2024....

Darby Sparks

Study links wildfire pollution to psychiatric problems in children

A new study is showing that wildfire air pollution can cause short and long term psychiatric problem in children.

3 hours ago

The outside of the North Davis Junior High School....

Garna Mejia

Parents upset over North Davis Junior High timing in communicating about alleged gun incident

Some North Davis Junior High parents are wondering why the school took so long in informing them about an alleged gun threat made toward the school.

4 hours ago

FILE: Riverton Police Department cruisers are pictured in Riverton on Thursday Feb. 11, 2021. (Anni...

Michael Houck

Second man charged in connection to ‘highly unusual’ fatal shooting in Riverton

A man is being accused of driving the alleged shooter that killed a 19-year-old man in August.

4 hours ago

The Teen Living Center was established to help some of the high-school-aged students in Davis Count...

Mike Anderson

Teen center opens to help homeless students in Davis County

There are approximately 1,500 children who experience some kind of housing insecurity in the Davis County school district. A new center to house homeless teens in the district is now complete to help.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Smith’s Ballpark future is still uncertain as final Bees game approaches