BYU Soccer Spoils Arizona State’s Big 12 Debut With Shutout Victory

PROVO, Utah – After a challenging nonconference schedule, BYU soccer settled into Big 12 play on Thursday night against newcomer Arizona State.

The Cougars spoiled ASU’s Big 12 debut, taking down the Sun Devils 1-0 in front of a crowd of 3,826 fans at South Field.

BYU had 22 shots on goal against the Sun Devils, who entered the match with an undefeated record. Thursday’s setback is ASU’s first loss of the season.

The victory improves BYU’s record to 3-3-2 overall and, most importantly, 1-0 in Big 12 play.

BYU got on the board in the 43rd minute when sophomore defender Avery Frischknecht booted the ball in the bottom right of the goal off an assist from Sierra Pennock.

A former standout at Springville High, Frischknecht’s goal was the first of her BYU career.

“It was surreal,” said Frischknecht. “I was just so excited. It was a great ball from Sierra Pennock. I saw it go over the back line and hit it with my stomach, not even my head. So whatever works as long as we put the ball in the back of the net.”

Arizona State finished with eight shots and eight corners in the game, but BYU’s defense kept the Sun Devils in check.

In the 62nd minute, ASU’s Grace Gillard received a yellow card for unsporting behavior.

Opening night in the Big 12

Thursday was the opening night of Big 12 play on the pitch for the 16-team league. Other notable outcomes from Thursday included No. 13 Oklahoma State defeating Baylor 1-0 and No. 18 Colorado shutting out Kansas State.

BYU returns to action next Thursday for a road match at TCU in Fort Worth. Texas Tech held the Horned Frogs to a scoreless draw on the opening night of league play.

