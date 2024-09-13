Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah family arrives home to find deer ‘breaking and entering’

Sep 13, 2024, 6:51 AM | Updated: 11:45 am

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND ANDREW ADAMS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

OREM — A Utah family arrived home to find what looked like a crime scene: windows broken, belongings out of place and blood on the carpet. To their surprise, it wasn’t a person who they expected to find breaking in, but a deer.

“It all just happened really fast,” said Sam Gill, owner of the now slightly disheveled Orem home. “Broke that first window, just noticed there was blood on the carpet.”

Gill said she couldn’t believe it, and she didn’t know how long the deer had been in there.

“We looked up and there was a deer about 10 feet away from us,” she said. “I’m just kind of with all my kids and in shock like, ‘Why is there a deer in my house?'”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

She quickly called animal control, who she said was quick to arrive.

“They asked me, ‘Do you have any footage of the deer,'” Gill said. “‘If you don’t, you should probably follow us and try to get some video of it so you have proof for insurance purposes that the damage in our house is caused by deer because this is kind of crazy.'”

Gill began recording, and she then captured a bizarre video of the deer bolting past her on its way out, jumping through and breaking another window.

“We had left the door open, hoping it was just going to run out the door,” Gill said. “But I guess I didn’t see the door as a good option and went out the window.”

A Utah family arrived to their home in Orem to find the place a mess, looking like a crime scene. They expected the damage to have been caused by a robber or worse, but instead they found a deer. (KSL TV) A Utah family arrived to their home in Orem to find the place a mess, looking like a crime scene. They expected the damage to have been caused by a robber or worse, but instead they found a deer. (KSL TV) A Utah family arrived to their home in Orem to find the place a mess, looking like a crime scene. They expected the damage to have been caused by a robber or worse, but instead they found a deer. (KSL TV) A Utah family arrived to their home in Orem to find the place a mess, looking like a crime scene. They expected the damage to have been caused by a robber or worse, but instead they found a deer. (KSL TV) A Utah family arrived to their home in Orem to find the place a mess, looking like a crime scene. They expected the damage to have been caused by a robber or worse, but instead they found a deer. (KSL TV)

Sam Gill’s husband, Colin Gill, began making sense of the situation in its aftermath.

“We’ve had deer that like to hang out underneath the front porch steps, so that’s how it entered through the house,” he said, pointing to a window adjacent to the porch. “I think we’ll keep the deer in the yard and not in the house anymore.”

Sam Gill said the family is unsure what happened to the deer afterward, and it was unclear to them what injuries the deer sustained. But, they were relieved it was just a deer, they said, and expressed their best wishes to the “deer-ly departed.”

“Poor thing, yeah,” she said. “Hope that deer gets better and isn’t hurt too bad.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utahns gathered at the Delta Center to audition for their chance to sing in the arena, on Friday, S...

Emma Benson

Utahns audition to sing at Utah Jazz, Utah Hockey Club games

Have you ever wondered what it takes to perform the national anthem at a Utah Jazz game?

5 minutes ago

American Tyler Thompson Jr, center, sits in court in Kinshasa, Friday, June 7, 2024. Three American...

Jean-Yves Kamale, Associated Press

Utahn among 3 Americans, 34 others sentenced to death in Congo on coup charges

A military court in Congo has convicted 37 people, including three Americans, on charges of taking part in a coup attempt and sentenced them to death.

35 minutes ago

Volunteers participate in Sleep in Heavenly Peace's annual Bunks Across America Event.(Courtesy, Sl...

Carlysle Price

Sleep in Heavenly Peace; nonprofit hosts bed building event for children in need

A nonprofit organization is holding its annual 'Bunks Across America' event, working with volunteers to build beds for children who go without.

47 minutes ago

Ava Broadhead fell off the top of a car while car surfing and sustained critical injuries, ultimate...

Mary Culbertson

Magna teen critically injured, now in medically induced coma after car surfing fall

A Magna teen was critically injured after falling off the top of a car while car surfing, police said. The community around her rallied together in support for her and her family.

1 hour ago

People inside the Urban Indian Center in the Ballpark neighborhood to ask questions about the futur...

Brian Carlson

Smith’s Ballpark future is still uncertain as final Bees game approaches

Dozens of Ballpark residents attended a community meeting Thursday night, where they asked the Salt Lake City Mayor direct questions about the Smith's Ballpark future.

15 hours ago

One of the community recycling bins that's being discontinued due to residents dumping....

Brianna Chavez

Canyons School District phases out community recycling program after inappropriate use

The Canyons School District is reevaluating its community recycling program after people have been throwing in items that don't belong, like garbage, construction materials, furniture, and even dead animals.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah family arrives home to find deer ‘breaking and entering’