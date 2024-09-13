Utah family arrives home to find deer ‘breaking and entering’

OREM — A Utah family arrived home to find what looked like a crime scene: windows broken, belongings out of place and blood on the carpet. To their surprise, it wasn’t a person who they expected to find breaking in, but a deer.

“It all just happened really fast,” said Sam Gill, owner of the now slightly disheveled Orem home. “Broke that first window, just noticed there was blood on the carpet.”

Gill said she couldn’t believe it, and she didn’t know how long the deer had been in there.

“We looked up and there was a deer about 10 feet away from us,” she said. “I’m just kind of with all my kids and in shock like, ‘Why is there a deer in my house?'”

She quickly called animal control, who she said was quick to arrive.

“They asked me, ‘Do you have any footage of the deer,'” Gill said. “‘If you don’t, you should probably follow us and try to get some video of it so you have proof for insurance purposes that the damage in our house is caused by deer because this is kind of crazy.'”

Gill began recording, and she then captured a bizarre video of the deer bolting past her on its way out, jumping through and breaking another window.

“We had left the door open, hoping it was just going to run out the door,” Gill said. “But I guess I didn’t see the door as a good option and went out the window.”

Sam Gill’s husband, Colin Gill, began making sense of the situation in its aftermath.

“We’ve had deer that like to hang out underneath the front porch steps, so that’s how it entered through the house,” he said, pointing to a window adjacent to the porch. “I think we’ll keep the deer in the yard and not in the house anymore.”

Sam Gill said the family is unsure what happened to the deer afterward, and it was unclear to them what injuries the deer sustained. But, they were relieved it was just a deer, they said, and expressed their best wishes to the “deer-ly departed.”

“Poor thing, yeah,” she said. “Hope that deer gets better and isn’t hurt too bad.”