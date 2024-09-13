Magna teen critically injured, now in medically induced coma after car surfing fall

MAGNA — A community is rallying behind a Magna teen after she was put in a medically-induced coma by what they said was an “extremely scary accident” while she was “car surfing.”

According to Sgt. Aymee Race with Unified Police Department, officers and emergency medical teams were sent to Magna Regional Park on Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m. Ava Broadhead had been car surfing with a group of her friends when she fell off the top of the car and hit the pavement.

Race said car surfing is where a person clings to the top of a moving vehicle and the vehicle makes sharp turns.

Ava was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Race said. According to her mom and school drill team who spread the word on social media in the following days, Ava underwent surgery medically induced into a coma. While difficult for them to deal with, they were hanging onto the news that she was stable as of Friday morning.

Ava’s mother, Kandis Broadhead, said she wanted to share Ava’s story to gain support during her recovery and to spread awareness of how dangerous car surfing is. In some instances in the US, car surfing has even taken lives.

“Please send prayers to our Ava girl who was in an extremely scary accident last night,” said the Cyprus High School drill team on social media. “Please send all your love and prayers to her and her family. We are thinking of you Ava.”

According to Kandis Broadhead, she had been looking forward to dancing on the drill team for her second year and was scheduled to perform at the homecoming football game Saturday, for which she had just found a dress to wear.

In an update Friday morning, Kandis Broadhead said doctors were working to keep Ava’s body temperature stable and swelling in her brain down Friday morning. Doctors told Ava’s family they expected her recovery to get worse before it got better.

“If she pulls through, she will be in a coma for a week or two, then in the hospital for at least a month, and in rehab for several months,” Kandis Broadhead said. “Please send healing light and prayers for my sweetest Ava. Ava, I promise to cherish you a little more forever.”