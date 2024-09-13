BYU Closes Nonconference Play Against ‘Wounded Dog’ Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – BYU football is looking for a clean sweep of its non-conference schedule on Saturday when they take on former conference rival Wyoming.

While BYU tries to improve to 3-0 for the second consecutive season, Wyoming is looking for its first win of the Jay Sawvel era.

Sawvel, the first-year head coach, was promoted from defensive coordinator after Craig Bohl retired. Through two weeks, Wyoming has struggled on offense.

BYU defense gears up for struggling Wyoming offense

The Pokes are 132nd in offense, averaging 194 yards per game, and 128th in scoring offense (10.0). Meanwhile, BYU is 31st nationally in total defense (246.0) and 44th in scoring defense (14.0) through the first two weeks.

“They’re tough guys up front. They have not been rolling or putting up big numbers yet. I’ve said it’s almost like they’re a wounded dog right now,” said BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. “We better be ready to go because they’ve got great coaches, they’ve got good players, and they’ve got good schemes. So we’ve got to be ready for their best shot.”

The “wounded dog” comparison is accurate as Wyoming enters the anticipated rivalry game after falling at home to Idaho from the FCS.

Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda, a former Snow College transfer, has struggled in the first two weeks. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound prospect has a QBR of 12.1 through two weeks.

To make matters worse, Wyoming is still without leading running back Harrison Waylee due to an injury.

It’s not all sunshine for BYU on offense.

BYU offense is looking for answers of its own

Last week, BYU leaned on the defense to grind out an 18-15 road win at ACC newcomer SMU. BYU’s offense, led by quarterback Jake Retzlaff, struggled after running back LJ Martin went out with an injury.

Retzlaff committed three turnovers in the win. But head coach Kalani Sitake has made it clear what he wants from Retzlaff in the future.

“Take care of the stinkin’ football. That’s what it comes down to,” Sitake said at his weekly press conference.

Retzlaff’s role will be magnified this week as he will be without his top two running backs, LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati, due to injury.

That means a combination of Miles Davis, Enoch Nawahine, Pokaiaua Haunga, and Sione I. Moa will carry the rock in the thin air from the front range.

Wyoming fans are probably familiar with Davis, as he rushed for 131 yards against the Pokes two seasons ago. It was a career-high for the Las Vegas native.

Old rivalry brings out emotion

Wyoming’s defense will be tasked with slowing down the BYU attack. One of the key players for the Pokes is senior defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole.

Bertagnole was a guest on Jay Sawvel’s coach’s show this week. He noted that BYU was the first school to show interest in him as a young recruit, but the Cougars quickly moved on and didn’t give him additional attention.

The Casper, Wyoming native added that he “hated BYU” when he arrived in Laramie in 2019.

Bertagnole was a first-team All-Mountain West performer last season.

The crowd is expected to be a sellout for BYU’s first visit to Laramie since 2009. As of early Friday morning, only a few hundred tickets remained, and Wyoming looks to have its second consecutive sellout in as many games.

BYU is looking for its fourth 3-0 start in five seasons. Wyoming is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2015.

The kickoff is on Saturday at 7 p.m. (MDT), and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

