Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Closes Nonconference Play Against ‘Wounded Dog’ Wyoming

Sep 13, 2024, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LARAMIE, Wyo. – BYU football is looking for a clean sweep of its non-conference schedule on Saturday when they take on former conference rival Wyoming.

While BYU tries to improve to 3-0 for the second consecutive season, Wyoming is looking for its first win of the Jay Sawvel era.

Sawvel, the first-year head coach, was promoted from defensive coordinator after Craig Bohl retired. Through two weeks, Wyoming has struggled on offense.

BYU defense gears up for struggling Wyoming offense

The Pokes are 132nd in offense, averaging 194 yards per game, and 128th in scoring offense (10.0). Meanwhile, BYU is 31st nationally in total defense (246.0) and 44th in scoring defense (14.0) through the first two weeks.

“They’re tough guys up front. They have not been rolling or putting up big numbers yet. I’ve said it’s almost like they’re a wounded dog right now,” said BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. “We better be ready to go because they’ve got great coaches, they’ve got good players, and they’ve got good schemes. So we’ve got to be ready for their best shot.”

The “wounded dog” comparison is accurate as Wyoming enters the anticipated rivalry game after falling at home to Idaho from the FCS.

Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda, a former Snow College transfer, has struggled in the first two weeks. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound prospect has a QBR of 12.1 through two weeks.

To make matters worse, Wyoming is still without leading running back Harrison Waylee due to an injury.

It’s not all sunshine for BYU on offense.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

BYU offense is looking for answers of its own

Last week, BYU leaned on the defense to grind out an 18-15 road win at ACC newcomer SMU. BYU’s offense, led by quarterback Jake Retzlaff, struggled after running back LJ Martin went out with an injury.

Retzlaff committed three turnovers in the win. But head coach Kalani Sitake has made it clear what he wants from Retzlaff in the future.

“Take care of the stinkin’ football. That’s what it comes down to,” Sitake said at his weekly press conference.

Retzlaff’s role will be magnified this week as he will be without his top two running backs, LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati, due to injury.

That means a combination of Miles Davis, Enoch Nawahine, Pokaiaua Haunga, and Sione I. Moa will carry the rock in the thin air from the front range.

Wyoming fans are probably familiar with Davis, as he rushed for 131 yards against the Pokes two seasons ago. It was a career-high for the Las Vegas native.

Old rivalry brings out emotion

Wyoming’s defense will be tasked with slowing down the BYU attack. One of the key players for the Pokes is senior defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole.

Bertagnole was a guest on Jay Sawvel’s coach’s show this week. He noted that BYU was the first school to show interest in him as a young recruit, but the Cougars quickly moved on and didn’t give him additional attention.

The Casper, Wyoming native added that he “hated BYU” when he arrived in Laramie in 2019.

Bertagnole was a first-team All-Mountain West performer last season.

RELATED STORIES

The crowd is expected to be a sellout for BYU’s first visit to Laramie since 2009. As of early Friday morning, only a few hundred tickets remained, and Wyoming looks to have its second consecutive sellout in as many games.

BYU is looking for its fourth 3-0 start in five seasons. Wyoming is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2015.

The kickoff is on Saturday at 7 p.m. (MDT), and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Know The Utah Hockey Club Foe: San Jose Sharks Rookie Squad

The Utah Hockey Club is set to face off against the San Jose Sharks in the opening matchup of the Rookie Tournament this afternoon. Here is everything fans need to know about Utah's opponent.

5 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club v. San Jose Sharks Rookie Faceoff

The Utah Hockey Club will open up their inaugural Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Friday as they face the San Jose Sharks in Los Angeles, CA.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Legendary Jazz Announcer Dan Roberts To Retire After Season

The legendary in-arena voice of the Utah Jazz Dan Roberts plans to retire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Trip To Wyoming Brings Back Rivalry Memories

Looking back at the memorable history of BYU vs. Wyoming.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Soccer Spoils Arizona State’s Big 12 Debut With Shutout Victory

Cougars kick off Big 12 play with a victory.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Coaches Set Expectations For QB Jake Retzlaff Entering Wyoming Game

BYU coaches remain confident in Jake Retzlaff's abilities entering the Wyoming game.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

BYU Closes Nonconference Play Against ‘Wounded Dog’ Wyoming