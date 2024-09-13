Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Hamas leader sends letters from hiding after almost a year of silence

Sep 13, 2024, 9:34 AM

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar attends a meeting with members of other Palestinian groups on June 22, 20...

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar attends a meeting with members of other Palestinian groups on June 22, 2021. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

(Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ABBAS AL LAWATI, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has written a rare letter to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, according to the Lebanese militant group, in which he reaffirms his commitment to fighting Israel and supporting the Iran-backed alliance of regional militants known as the “Axis of Resistance.

Sinwar, Hamas’ political leader who is believed to be hiding underground in Gaza, told Nasrallah that the group is committed to the path of resistance taken by his slain predecessor Ismail Haniyeh and to the “unity of the Ummah (Islamic nation), at the heart of which is the Axis of Resistance, in the face of the Zionist project.”

The letter, shared by Hezbollah’s Telegram channel, was written to show gratitude for Hezbollah’s ongoing fight against Israel, which began on October 8, just a day after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel that triggered a devastating Israeli assault on Gaza.

One of Israel’s most wanted men, Sinwar hasn’t been seen since the war. He also hadn’t been publicly heard from for almost a year – until this week. On Tuesday, he issued his first statement since the war, congratulating Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for his election victory, according to Hamas’ Telegram channel. The next day, his office said he wrote letters thanking those who offered condolences for Haniyeh’s death. And on Friday came the letter to Nasrallah. CNN cannot verify if Sinwar is indeed the author of the letters.

“He’s trying to say I’m here, I’m alive, I’m very much in command. I’m constantly updated and aware of everything happening outside Gaza,” said Muhammad Shehada, a writer and analyst from Gaza. “He wants to show that he is able to operate on multiple fronts, the domestic front – the battlefield in Gaza – and the diplomatic front – mediations.”

The target audience for such letters, he said, is primarily Israel, to whom Sinwar is attempting to show that despite efforts to find him, he is still able to continue working without interference.

The other target, Shehada added, is Hamas, including “skeptics from inside the movement or even mediators like Qatar, the US and Egypt, who doubt that he might be able to fulfill his leadership role from the tunnels in Gaza.”

Sinwar was named political leader of Hamas after Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran in July. He is seen as more hardline than his predecessor in dealings with Israel and favors cooperation and closer ties with Iran and allied Islamist groups such as Hezbollah.

Shehada said Sinwar is “one of the strongest advocates of a stronger relationship with Hezbollah and Iran, and deepening the alliance with the Axis of Resistance.”

“He is perceived in the movement as pragmatic, but at the same time very unpredictable and impulsive. But pragmatic nonetheless,” he said.

In his letter to Nasrallah, Sinwar vowed to continue defending Islamic holy sites, particularly Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque “until the expulsion and eradication of the occupation from our land, and the establishment of our independent state with full sovereignty and its capital Jerusalem.”

The October 7 attack, he said, was “one of the most honorable battles in the history of our Palestinian people.”

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

The Carnival Spirit cruise ship, photographed here sailing Alaska, recently collided with an iceber...

Francesca Street, CNN

Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

The words “Titanic moment” are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

2 days ago

International passengers arriving at London's Heathrow Airport in 2021. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)...

Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

European travelers will have to pay to enter the UK in 2025

European Union citizens traveling to the UK without a visa will soon be required to pay a £10 (around $13) waiver fee.

3 days ago

The Israeli military said American activist Aysenur Eygi was likely hit "unintentionally" by IDF fi...

Dana Karni, CNN

Israel says ‘highly likely’ its forces shot slain American activist

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is “highly likely” American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed in the occupied West Bank on Friday, was “hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire.”

3 days ago

A man floats on a paddle board off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at sunrise Thursday, ...

David Biller, Associated Press

This Brazilian dog is a footvolley star. He teaches beachgoers how to play their own game

This Brazilian dog is a footvolley star.

4 days ago

A view from the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at the Stade de France i...

Ciaran Fahey, The Associated Press

Paralympic Games end with a Parisian electro-dance party after 2 world records on final day

The Paralympic Games have ended with two world records and a spectacular light show during a closing ceremony dominated by French electronic music.

5 days ago

President Joe Biden speaks during the opening session of the NATO Summit, Wednesday, July 10, 2024,...

Associated Press

Two NATO members say Russian drones violated their airspace

Two NATO members said Sunday that Russian drones violated their airspace.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Hamas leader sends letters from hiding after almost a year of silence