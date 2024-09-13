How To Watch Utah Hockey Club v. San Jose Sharks Rookie Faceoff

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club will open up their inaugural Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Friday as they face the San Jose Sharks in Los Angeles, CA.

Utah Hockey Club vs. San Jose Sharks

The Utah Hockey Club will play the first game in franchise history against the San Jose Sharks during the opening matchup of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. MT

What is the Rookie Faceoff Tournament?

After two days of training at the Utah Olympic Oval, the Utah Hockey Club is one of seven teams, including the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights that will participate in an annual tournament, which features the top new prospects from each squad.

Following their opening matchup with the Sharks, the club will then play on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at 8 p.m. MT. Utah will then conclude their schedule on Monday, Sept. 16 against the Vegas Golden Knights at 1:30 p.m. MT.

How to Watch Utah Hockey Club vs. San Jose Sharks

The Utah Hockey Club’s game against San Jose will be exclusively streamed on UtahHockeyClub.com.

Why Should Fans Tune In?

The rookie tournament provides an excellent opportunity for fans to get a first real look at recent Utah draft picks Cole Beaudoin and Maveric Lamoureux among others. It also allows players to demonstrate the state of their development and how close they may be to cracking an official NHL regular season roster.

Notably, while 2024 No. 6 overall pick Tij Iginla will not play this weekend due to a minor injury, Lamoureux and Beaudoin should lead Utah’s rookie squad.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first regular season game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule.

