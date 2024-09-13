Breaking News:
Utahns audition to sing at Utah Jazz, Utah Hockey Club games

Sep 13, 2024, 1:00 PM

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Have you ever wondered what it takes to perform the national anthem at a Utah Jazz game?

Utahns of various ages gathered at the Delta Center Friday morning to audition for their chance to sing in the arena.

“We are looking for people with just very strong, powerful voices that exude confidence, because, as you know, this building is massive. So we want to hear voices that will reach the top of the rafters and fill the arena,” Meikle LaHue, Utah Jazz entertainment director, said.

LaHue is one of four judges who listened to the auditions this morning.

The panel will choose vocalists or instrumentalists to perform the Star-Spangled Banner at Jazz, Utah Hockey Club, and select Salt Lake City Stars games for the 2024-25 season. Judges had also invited auditioners to sing the Canadian National Anthem, which will be performed at Utah Hockey Club home games when playing a Canadian team.

Jenny Anderson from Tremonton wasn’t prepared to do both, but decided to give it a shot. She sang both ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ and ‘O Canada’ during her audition.

“I didn’t know they were going to do the Canadian National Anthem, and it’s been a really long time since I’ve ever sang that, so I just gave it my best,” she said. “It was very fun.”

Anderson is hopeful she will get the chance to sing in front of 20,000 people at the Delta Center, as is 15-year-old Cameron Maumau from West Valley.

“Oh my gosh, that’s literally a dream, honestly,” he said.

The lucky performers will be notified via email within the next few weeks.

