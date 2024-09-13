Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Idaho’s high court moves the trial for the killing of 4 university students to Boise

Sep 13, 2024, 11:55 AM

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing in Latah County District ...

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Lawyers for Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, are urging a judge to move his murder trial away from the county, arguing the intense media coverage and public interest make it impossible for him to get a fair trial. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY REBECCA BOONE, ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The trial of a man charged in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students will be held in Boise, roughly 300 miles (483 kilometers) from where the crimes occurred, the Idaho Supreme Court announced Thursday.

The Idaho Supreme Court’s order appointing a new judge and transferring the trial set for June 2025 comes in response to a ruling from 2nd District Judge John Judge, who said extensive media coverage of the case, the spreading of misinformation on social media and statements by public officials made it doubtful that Bryan Kohberger could receive a fair trial in university town of Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger faces four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, and prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted. The four University of Idaho students were killed some time in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, in a rental house near the campus.

The ruling means that all hearings and other proceedings in the case will now be held at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, before 4th District Judge Steven Hippler. The Boise building is much larger than the courthouse in Moscow, with bigger courtrooms, space for overflow seating and a larger security area for screening visitors. It also has protected routes for sensitive witnesses to enter and leave the courtroom — something that Judge had noted the Latah County courthouse lacked.

The judge also ordered Kohberger to be transferred to Ada County.

Kohberger’s defense team sought the change of venue, saying strong emotions in the close-knit community and constant news coverage would make it impossible to find an impartial jury in the small university town where the killings occurred.

But prosecutors opposed the switch, arguing that any problems with potential bias could be resolved by simply calling a larger pool of potential jurors and questioning them carefully. They noted the inconvenience of forcing attorneys, witnesses, family members of the victims and others to travel to a different city.

The right to a fair trial and impartial jurors is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, and it is not uncommon for a trial to be moved to a new location in an effort to protect those rights.
Kohberger, a former criminal justice student at Washington State University, opted to stand silent when asked to enter a plea in the case last year, and so a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf by the judge.

Authorities have said that cellphone data and surveillance video shows that Kohberger visited the victims’ neighborhood at least a dozen times before the killings; that he traveled in the region that night, returning to Pullman, Washington, along a roundabout route; and that his DNA was found at the crime scene.

His lawyers said in a court filing he was merely out for a drive that night, “as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars.”

Police arrested Kohberger six weeks after the killings at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania, where he was spending winter break.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - A staff member poses for photographs with a print of "Girl with Balloon, 2004" by British st...

Jill Lawless, Associated Press

2 charged with stealing famous Banksy art from London gallery

Two men have been charged with burglary over the theft of an artwork by street artist Banksy that was taken in a smash-and-grab raid on a London gallery. The Metropolitan Police force said Friday that Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, are alleged to have taken "Girl with Balloon" from the Grove Gallery on Sunday night.

2 hours ago

FILE - Rays of sunlight pierce through the clouds, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, above homes burned by w...

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Audrey McAvoy and Gene Johnson, Associated Press

Report finds ‘no evidence’ Hawaii officials prepared for wildfire that killed 102 despite warnings

Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's wildfire that killed 102 people on Maui said in a report released Friday they found "no evidence" Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was coming.

2 hours ago

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the ...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

Starliner astronaut: We ‘ran out of time’ to return on Boeing spacecraft

The two NASA astronauts who piloted the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner capsule — and were left behind on the space station as the beleaguered spacecraft returned to Earth — took questions on Friday for the first time in weeks.

3 hours ago

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day jou...

Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Pope slams both Harris and Trump as ‘against life’ and urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil’

Pope Francis has strongly criticized both U.S. presidential candidates over what he calls anti-life policies on abortion and migration.

3 hours ago

'Karate Kid' actor Chad McQueen, and son of Steve McQueen, has died. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Ima...

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Chad McQueen, ‘Karate Kid’ actor and son of Steve McQueen, dead at 63

Actor Chad McQueen, son of Hollywood legend Steve McQueen, has died at age 63.

4 hours ago

American Tyler Thompson Jr, center, sits in court in Kinshasa, Friday, June 7, 2024. Three American...

Jean-Yves Kamale, Associated Press

Utahn among 3 Americans, 34 others sentenced to death in Congo on coup charges

A military court in Congo has convicted 37 people, including three Americans, on charges of taking part in a coup attempt and sentenced them to death.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Idaho’s high court moves the trial for the killing of 4 university students to Boise