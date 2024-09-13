Sleep in Heavenly Peace; nonprofit hosts bed building event for children in need

SYRACUSE — A nonprofit organization is holding its annual ‘Bunks Across America‘ event, working with volunteers to build beds for children who go without.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need. This year, the organization is teaming up with volunteers, community partners, and local businesses to build bunk beds for children in Northern Utah.

An estimated 2-3% of children in Northern Utah are without beds, according to the organization.

“These children often sleep on couches, in crowded beds with other family members, or even on the floor,” the release states. “Having a safe and comfortable bed of their own is crucial for their physical and mental well-being and development.”

According to a press release, the goal for the event is to build 60 beds with as many as 200 volunteers, including associates from 11 local Walmart stores.

Walmart is donating bedding and pillows, and will present $17,000 in grant funds to the nonprofit.

The ‘Bunks Across America’ event will take place in the Syracuse Walmart Supercenter parking lot, located at 2228 West 1700 s., Syracuse, Utah on Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Jersey Mike’s will donate lunch for the volunteers.