Sleep in Heavenly Peace; nonprofit hosts bed building event for children in need

Sep 13, 2024, 12:19 PM

Volunteers participate in Sleep in Heavenly Peace's annual Bunks Across America Event.(Courtesy, Sleep in Heavenly Peace)

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SYRACUSE — A nonprofit organization is holding its annual ‘Bunks Across America‘ event, working with volunteers to build beds for children who go without.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need. This year, the organization is teaming up with volunteers, community partners, and local businesses to build bunk beds for children in Northern Utah.

An estimated 2-3% of children in Northern Utah are without beds, according to the organization.

“These children often sleep on couches, in crowded beds with other family members, or even on the floor,” the release states. “Having a safe and comfortable bed of their own is crucial for their physical and mental well-being and development.”

A child who received a bed that was built during a 'Bunks Across America' event. (Courtesy, Sleep in Heavenly Peace) Volunteers participate in Sleep in Heavenly Peace's annual Bunks Across America Event.(Courtesy, Sleep in Heavenly Peace) Volunteers gather to help build bunkbeds for children in need. (Courtesy, Sleep in Heavenly Peace) Volunteers smile at a 'Bunks Across America' event, donating their time to help children in need. (Courtesy, Sleep in Heavenly Peace) Volunteers gather to build beds for children across Northern Utah who go without. (Courtesy, Sleep in Heavenly Peace) 'Bunks Across America' event. (Courtesy, Sleep in Heavenly Peace)

According to a press release, the goal for the event is to build 60 beds with as many as 200 volunteers, including associates from 11 local Walmart stores.

Walmart is donating bedding and pillows, and will present $17,000 in grant funds to the nonprofit.

The ‘Bunks Across America’ event will take place in the Syracuse Walmart Supercenter parking lot, located at 2228 West 1700 s., Syracuse, Utah on Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Jersey Mike’s will donate lunch for the volunteers.

