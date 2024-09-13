Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Know The Utah Hockey Club Foe: San Jose Sharks Rookie Squad

Sep 13, 2024, 1:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club is set to face off against the San Jose Sharks in the opening matchup of the Rookie Tournament this afternoon. Here is everything fans need to know about Utah’s opponent.

San Jose Sharks History

Joining the league during the 1991-92 season as an expansion team, the San Jose Sharks have been a staple of professional hockey in the Bay Area for more than 30 years.

During their existence, the Sharks have had a lot of ups and downs including multiple rebuilds, several eras of real contention and a handful of division and conference banners. Overall, San Jose has six division championships, one Presidents Trophy, one conference championship but has never lifted the Stanley Cup.

The closest they’ve ever come to winning Lord Stanley was back in 2016 where they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final in six games.

Notable players for the franchise include Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Jonathan Cheechoo, Bill Guerin, Brent Burns and Logan Couture among others.

Current State of the Sharks

Dating back to the 2022 season when the club hired former player Mike Grier to serve as their new general manager, Grier issued a complete overhaul of not only the roster but also appointed a new head coach.

Following a few seasons as one of the worst teams in the NHL, the Sharks are beginning to emerge from their initial rebuild after acquiring several highly coveted draft selections such as Will Smith and 2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini.

The Sharks also made a significant trade to improve their goaltending by acquiring former Predators young netminder Yaroslav Askarov over the summer.

With a few years of development, the Sharks may be true competitors in four or five seasons if everything goes right.

RELATED STORIES

Sharks to Keep an Eye On

As previously mentioned, the Sharks have acquired some incredibly talented players over the past few years and both Smith and Celebrini are expected to play against Utah.

Drafted No. 4 overall in 2023, Smith was arguably the most talented puck handler in last year’s draft and seems to create jaw-dropping plays anytime he steps onto the ice.

Last season, he scored 26 goals with 46 assists in just 41 appearances for Boston College. It doesn’t matter where he is or how well-covered he appears to be, Smith is flat out dangerous and can turn absolutely nothing into a scoring opportunity for himself and his teammates in the blink of an eye.

As for 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini, he’s drawn comparisons to NHL legend Sidney Crosby as he possesses a similarly balanced and incredibly dangerous offensive game. With ridiculous shot accuracy and power, paired with elite creativity, it’s no surprise that Celebrini was the clear first selection this season.

Between these two talented young prospects, Utah’s defensive unit led by Maveric Lamoureux will certainly have their hands full for all three periods.

Related: Instant Takeaways From Utah Hockey Club’s Rookie Camp: Day Two

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch these prospects in their first game with the Utah Hockey Club on September 13 against Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks during the rookie tournament. All rookie tournament games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Loses To San Jose Sharks Despite Scrappy Effort

Facing an onslaught of offensive talent in first round picks Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, the Sharks offense proved to be too much as Utah gave up several late goals in the third period enroute to the loss.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Fights To Stay Afloat In West Against Houston Dynamo

Real Salt Lake will travel to Houston this weekend to face off against the rival Dynamo FC as the final stretch of the MLS season continues.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club v. San Jose Sharks Rookie Faceoff

The Utah Hockey Club will open up their inaugural Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Friday as they face the San Jose Sharks in Los Angeles, CA.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Legendary Jazz Announcer Dan Roberts To Retire After Season

The legendary in-arena voice of the Utah Jazz Dan Roberts plans to retire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Closes Nonconference Play Against ‘Wounded Dog’ Wyoming

It's time to make a trip to the Front Range.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Trip To Wyoming Brings Back Rivalry Memories

Looking back at the memorable history of BYU vs. Wyoming.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Know The Utah Hockey Club Foe: San Jose Sharks Rookie Squad