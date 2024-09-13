Breaking News:
Utah Legislature appeals to Utah Supreme Court over voiding of Amendment D

Sep 13, 2024, 1:43 PM | Updated: 4:47 pm

The leaders of the Utah legislature are defending the decision to call lawmakers into special sessi...

The leaders of the Utah legislature are defending the decision to call lawmakers into special session Wednesday, where they'll propose a constitutional amendment aimed to change a ruling by the Utah Supreme Court on citizen-led initiatives. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature has filed an appeal to the Utah Supreme Court in an effort to reverse a judge’s decision that Amendment D is voided from Utah’s ballot and can’t be counted in the election on Nov. 5.

Third District Judge Dianna Gibson ruled against the Legislature Thursday, siding with the League of Women Voters, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and others who sued arguing that the language of Amendment D is misleading and that the Legislature failed to comply with a publication deadline.

Gibson allowed Amendment D to be printed on ballots but ruled its votes wouldn’t count because of this likely appeal. If the question had been pulled off the ballot altogether and the Utah Supreme Court reversed the ruling, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office told the courts it would cost the state $3 million to reprint ballots.

The lawsuit argues that “the ballot summary is not a basis for voiding Amendment D.”

“It demeans the State and its voters to conclude that they cannot read, cannot think, and cannot ultimately cast an informed vote on Amendment D,” wrote the legislature’s lawyer Tyler Green.

The Legislature’s lawyers also maintain that they “caused” the amendment to be published.

“Plaintiffs’ publication claim is a Trojan horse.” Green writes. “And the district court just opened the gates not just for Amendment D but for others.”

He added, “Contrary to what Plaintiffs led the district court to believe, Utahns do not live under a rock. Utahns are not confused. And Utahns are not waiting to read Amendment D on largely defunct newsprint. The Legislature has made Amendment D available to the world, enough to “cause” it to be published.”

The suit asks for the plaintiffs to respond by Tuesday, Sept. 17, and for the Utah Supreme Court to vacate the preliminary injunction by Sept. 24.

“That would leave six weeks before the election to reassure Utahns that their votes on Amendment D do in fact matter and will in fact count,” the lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs said they are confident that won’t happen.

“We think that what the district court did is not radical in any sense of the word,” said attorney David Reymann. “It is straight down the middle of our Constitution’s promise that the people are sovereign and all power derives from them. And the Supreme Court affirmed that principle in this case just in July. And we think they’ll do the same thing here.”

The plaintiffs filed a Petition for Permission to Appeal an Interlocutory Order on Friday. The petition includes past cases on related issues, and included up-to-date media coverage of the proposed amendment.

“People decide elections; courts don’t,” the petition states. “‘No right is more precious in a free country than that of having a voice in the election of those who make the laws under which, as good citizens, we must live,'” the petition reads, quoting Wesberry v. Sanders (1963).

“Utah is no exception to that rule.”

Petition for Permission to … by cprice

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Politics & Elections

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day jou...

Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Pope slams both Harris and Trump as ‘against life’ and urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil’

Pope Francis has strongly criticized both U.S. presidential candidates over what he calls anti-life policies on abortion and migration.

3 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the spin room ...

Mary Culbertson, Carlysle Price, KSL TV

Donald Trump scheduled to visit Utah to briefly meet with donors

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Utah Saturday, Sept. 13, 2024.

4 hours ago

The Newsmax broadcast TV booth at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Houston on...

Marshall Cohen, CNN

Judge rules Smartmatic’s case over Newsmax 2020 election lies against will go to trial

A lawsuit pitting an electronic voting machine manufacturer against Newsmax which aired accusations of vote manipulation in the 2020 presidential election is heading to trail.

21 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President D...

Kate Sullivan, CNN

Trump says there won’t be a third presidential debate

Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that there would not be a third presidential debate.

1 day ago

From left, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, ...

Mary Culbertson and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Judge rules against Utah legislature, Amendment D voided but stays on ballots

A judge blocked a controversial Utah Amendment D from taking affect after a lawsuit argued the ballot question was deceptive to voters.

1 day ago

Gov. Spencer Cox, Rep. Brian King, a Democrat, and Robert Latham, a Libertarian, participated in a ...

Daniella Rivera, Courtney Johns, Annie Knox AND Lindsay Aerts KSL TV

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims from candidates in Utah governor’s race

The KSL Investigators looked into candidate claims made during the debate featuring incumbent Spencer Cox, Democrat Rep. Brian King, and Libertarian Robert Latham.

2 days ago

