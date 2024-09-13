Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

New sideline reporter for the Jazz joins the team this season

Sep 13, 2024, 1:43 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz fans will see a new face on the broadcast team this upcoming season.

For the first time in three years, the Jazz TV broadcasts will have a sideline reporter.

They’ve recruited Lauren Green – a journalist and former track and field athlete. She’ll combine her love of the game with her passion for telling good and meaningful stories.

“I am the sideline reporter for the Utah Jazz and host for the upcoming season,” Green said.

It’s her first official week with the Utah Jazz, and Lauren Green’s new title still catches her off guard.

“It feels so surreal and it’s always been a dream of mine,” she said.

Her path to the NBA and the Jazz started at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I ran track and field out there for all four years. I was a 400-meter sprinter.”

Next stop, Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications where Green earned a master’s in sports journalism.

She covered basketball and the NBA Summer League, as well as track and field for the Mountain West.

Green recently worked as a news and sports anchor at the NBC affiliate KOB 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I was covering as many sports as I could before I got promoted to a full-time sports anchor,” Green said. “And that was about a year ago and now I’m here.”

The opportunity to tell stories centered around basketball at the highest level is one she couldn’t pass up. Like a competitor, she’ll prep for each game, researching and formulating questions beyond just the stats.

“But also building relationships, going to practices, learning who players are as people and as athletes on the court,” Green said.

She’s most excited about Jazz nation and to feel the fans’ passion for the team.

“I think that’s what makes this franchise special. Not every NBA team has a fan base backing them like that,” Green said.

She’s looking forward to being part of Jazz history.

“And they’ve got an NHL team now too. I think it’s a fun, new time to be a part of the Utah Jazz.”

Catch Lauren Green on the sidelines at the Jazz’s first preseason game at home October 4th against the New Zealand Breakers.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

First responders on the scene of the single vehicle crash that injured two people....

Carlysle Price

Special Needs Registry essential for first responder’s success

Cities across Utah are asking community members to register those who are at-risk or have special needs to provide information to emergency response agencies.

34 minutes ago

The 31 killed animals which includes a 26 jack rabbits, four skunks and a racoon....

Michael Houck

DWR discovers 31 dead animals on St. George golf course

Wildlife officials are investigating the killing of several animals that were dumped at the SunRiver Golf Club on Thursday.

44 minutes ago

The leaders of the Utah legislature are defending the decision to call lawmakers into special sessi...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature appeals to Utah Supreme Court over voiding of Amendment D

Utah lawmakers requested the Utah Supreme Court to reverse a judge's decision to void Amendment D from Utah's election ballots.

4 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the spin room ...

Mary Culbertson, Carlysle Price, KSL TV

Donald Trump scheduled to visit Utah to briefly meet with donors

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Utah Saturday, Sept. 13, 2024.

4 hours ago

Utahns gathered at the Delta Center to audition for their chance to sing in the arena, on Friday, S...

Emma Benson

Utahns audition to sing at Utah Jazz, Utah Hockey Club games

Have you ever wondered what it takes to perform the national anthem at a Utah Jazz game?

4 hours ago

American Tyler Thompson Jr, center, sits in court in Kinshasa, Friday, June 7, 2024. Three American...

Jean-Yves Kamale, Associated Press

Utahn among 3 Americans, 34 others sentenced to death in Congo on coup charges

A military court in Congo has convicted 37 people, including three Americans, on charges of taking part in a coup attempt and sentenced them to death.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

New sideline reporter for the Jazz joins the team this season