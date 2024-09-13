New sideline reporter for the Jazz joins the team this season

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz fans will see a new face on the broadcast team this upcoming season.

For the first time in three years, the Jazz TV broadcasts will have a sideline reporter.

They’ve recruited Lauren Green – a journalist and former track and field athlete. She’ll combine her love of the game with her passion for telling good and meaningful stories.

“I am the sideline reporter for the Utah Jazz and host for the upcoming season,” Green said.

It’s her first official week with the Utah Jazz, and Lauren Green’s new title still catches her off guard.

“It feels so surreal and it’s always been a dream of mine,” she said.

Her path to the NBA and the Jazz started at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I ran track and field out there for all four years. I was a 400-meter sprinter.”

Next stop, Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications where Green earned a master’s in sports journalism.

She covered basketball and the NBA Summer League, as well as track and field for the Mountain West.

Green recently worked as a news and sports anchor at the NBC affiliate KOB 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I was covering as many sports as I could before I got promoted to a full-time sports anchor,” Green said. “And that was about a year ago and now I’m here.”

The opportunity to tell stories centered around basketball at the highest level is one she couldn’t pass up. Like a competitor, she’ll prep for each game, researching and formulating questions beyond just the stats.

“But also building relationships, going to practices, learning who players are as people and as athletes on the court,” Green said.

She’s most excited about Jazz nation and to feel the fans’ passion for the team.

“I think that’s what makes this franchise special. Not every NBA team has a fan base backing them like that,” Green said.

She’s looking forward to being part of Jazz history.

“And they’ve got an NHL team now too. I think it’s a fun, new time to be a part of the Utah Jazz.”

Catch Lauren Green on the sidelines at the Jazz’s first preseason game at home October 4th against the New Zealand Breakers.