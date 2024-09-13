Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Chad McQueen, ‘Karate Kid’ actor and son of Steve McQueen, dead at 63

Sep 13, 2024, 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

'Karate Kid' actor Chad McQueen, and son of Steve McQueen, has died. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Ima...

'Karate Kid' actor Chad McQueen, and son of Steve McQueen, has died. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LIANNE KOLIRIN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Actor Chad McQueen, son of Hollywood legend Steve McQueen, has died at age 63.

McQueen got his big break in 1984 when he was cast in the hit movie “The Karate Kid,” in which he played Dutch, an adversary of Ralph Macchio’s lead character.

McQueen’s attorney, Arthur H. Barens, told The Associated Press that he died on Wednesday.

The actor followed in his father’s footsteps, both on screen and on the motor racing circuit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve McQueen (@stevemcqueen)

His wife, Jeanie Galbraith, posted a tribute to him on Instagram with their son Chase and daughter Madison.

The family announced his death “with a heavy heart,” adding: “His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfathers as well.”

McQueen is also survived by his son from a former relationship, Steven R. McQueen – an actor who appeared in “The Vampire Diaries.”

Chad McQueen reprised his role in “The Karate Kid Part II” sequel in 1986, and appeared in several other films, and also produced two documentaries about his father: “I Am Steve McQueen” in 2014 and “Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans” the following year.

His father, who shot to fame in the 1960s with action movies “The Magnificent Seven” and “The Great Escape,” died in Mexico in 1980 aged just 50, following surgery to remove a tumour.

Besides his acting career, the younger McQueen inherited his father’s passion for cars. According to AP, he spent years racing professionally – including in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona races – but suffered a series of injuries as a result.

In 2010, he founded McQueen Racing, which he ran with his children Chase and Madison, creating custom cars and motorcycles and working with the movie industry.

“I didn’t find acting fun anymore,” McQueen said in a 2005 interview with AP. “So, I decided to give racing a total commitment.”

In a separate Instagram post, McQueen’s son Chase wrote: “Knowing you’re now reunited with the your (sic) Dad and Sister brings me some comfort. Until we ride again I love you.”

Also paying tribute to him online was Jon Hurwitz, one of the creators of “Cobra Kai,” the “Karate Kid” revival that has proven a hit for Netflix.

He said he and his colleagues had met with McQueen to discuss a return to the series. Posting on X, Hurwitz described McQueen as a “Karate Kid legend,” adding: “Unfortunately, Chad was unable to join us when it came time to shoot. At the end of the day, it wasn’t meant to be. But Dutch will always be remembered as a badass’ badass in the Miyagiverse. He kicked ass.”

He added: “The fandom mourns a Karate Kid legend today. I’m so grateful I had the honor of spending an afternoon with him. Sending much love and strength to his wonderful family. May Chad rest in peace.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - A staff member poses for photographs with a print of "Girl with Balloon, 2004" by British st...

Jill Lawless, Associated Press

2 charged with stealing famous Banksy art from London gallery

Two men have been charged with burglary over the theft of an artwork by street artist Banksy that was taken in a smash-and-grab raid on a London gallery. The Metropolitan Police force said Friday that Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, are alleged to have taken "Girl with Balloon" from the Grove Gallery on Sunday night.

1 hour ago

FILE - Rays of sunlight pierce through the clouds, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, above homes burned by w...

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Audrey McAvoy and Gene Johnson, Associated Press

Report finds ‘no evidence’ Hawaii officials prepared for wildfire that killed 102 despite warnings

Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's wildfire that killed 102 people on Maui said in a report released Friday they found "no evidence" Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was coming.

1 hour ago

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the ...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

Starliner astronaut: We ‘ran out of time’ to return on Boeing spacecraft

The two NASA astronauts who piloted the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner capsule — and were left behind on the space station as the beleaguered spacecraft returned to Earth — took questions on Friday for the first time in weeks.

2 hours ago

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day jou...

Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Pope slams both Harris and Trump as ‘against life’ and urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil’

Pope Francis has strongly criticized both U.S. presidential candidates over what he calls anti-life policies on abortion and migration.

3 hours ago

American Tyler Thompson Jr, center, sits in court in Kinshasa, Friday, June 7, 2024. Three American...

Jean-Yves Kamale, Associated Press

Utahn among 3 Americans, 34 others sentenced to death in Congo on coup charges

A military court in Congo has convicted 37 people, including three Americans, on charges of taking part in a coup attempt and sentenced them to death.

5 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing in Latah County District ...

Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

Idaho’s high court moves the trial for the killing of 4 university students to Boise

The trial of a man charged in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students will be held in Boise, roughly 300 miles (483 kilometers) from where the crimes occurred, the Idaho Supreme Court announced Thursday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Chad McQueen, ‘Karate Kid’ actor and son of Steve McQueen, dead at 63