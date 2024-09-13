Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Pope slams both Harris and Trump as ‘against life’ and urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil’

Sep 13, 2024, 2:20 PM

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day jou...

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP)

(Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY NICOLE WINFIELD, ASSOCIATED PRESS


ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday slammed both U.S. presidential candidates for what he called anti-life policies on abortion and migration, and he advised American Catholics to choose who they think is the “lesser evil” in the upcoming U.S. elections.

“Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants, or be it the one who kills babies,″ Francis said.

The Argentine Jesuit was asked to provide counsel to American Catholic voters during an airborne news conference while he flew back to Rome from his four-nation tour through Asia. Francis stressed that he is not an American and would not be voting.

Neither Republican candidate Donald Trump nor the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, was mentioned by name.

But Francis nevertheless expressed himself in stark terms when asked to weigh in on their positions on two hot-button issues in the U.S. election — abortion and migration — that are also of major concern to the Catholic Church.

Francis has made the plight of migrants a priority of his pontificate and speaks out emphatically and frequently about it. While strongly upholding church teaching forbidding abortion, Francis has not emphasized church doctrine as much as his predecessors.

Harris presses a more forceful case against Trump than Biden did on abortion, economy and democracy

Francis said migration is a right described in Scripture and that anyone who does not follow the Biblical call to welcome the stranger is committing a “grave sin.”

He was also blunt in speaking about abortion. “To have an abortion is to kill a human being. You may like the word or not, but it’s killing,” he said. “We have to see this clearly.”

Asked what voters should do at the polls, Francis recalled the civic duty to vote.

“One should vote, and choose the lesser evil,” he said. “Who is the lesser evil, the woman or man? I don’t know.

“Everyone in their conscience should think and do it,” he said.

The Harris and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Flash Poll: Here’s what voters thought of the Trump-Harris debate

U.S. President Joe Biden, an observant Catholic, shares Harris’ strong support for abortion rights, a stance that prompted some Catholic bishops and other conservatives to call for him to be denied access to Communion.

After meeting Francis in person at the Vatican in October 2021, Biden came away saying the pope told him he was a “good Catholic” and should continue receiving Communion.

Francis, asked on previous occasions about some U.S. bishops who want to deny Communion to Biden over his support for abortion rights, has said bishops should be pastors, not politicians.

Friday’s news conference was not the first time Francis has weighed in on a U.S. election. In the run-up to the 2016 election, Francis was asked about Trump’s plan to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Francis declared then that anyone who builds a wall to keep out migrants “is not Christian.”

9/11 anniversary brings Biden, Harris and Trump together at ground zero

In responding Friday, Francis recalled that he celebrated Mass at the U.S.-Mexico border and “there were so many shoes of the migrants who ended up badly there.”

Trump pledges massive deportations, just as he did in his first White House bid, when there was a vast gulf between his ambitions and the legal, financial and political realities of such an undertaking.

The U.S. bishops conference, for its part, has called abortion the “preeminent priority” for American Catholics in its published voter advice. Harris has strongly defended abortion rights and has emphasized support for reinstating a federal right to abortion.

In his comments, the pope added: “On abortion, science says that a month from conception, all the organs of a human being are already there, all of them. Performing an abortion is killing a human being. Whether you like the word or not, this is killing. You can’t say the church is closed because it does not allow abortion. The church does not allow abortion because it’s killing. It is murder.”

However, cells are only beginning the process of developing organs in the earliest weeks of pregnancy. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says that by 13 weeks, all major organs have formed. For example, cardiac tissue starts to form in the first two months — initially a tube that only later evolves into the four chambers that define a heart.

In other comments, Francis:

— denied a French media report that he would travel to Paris for the December inauguration of the restored Notre Dame Cathedral, saying flat-out he would not be there. But he confirmed he would like to go to the Canary Islands to highlight the plight of migrants.

— tamped down renewed speculation that he might finally return to Argentina later this year, saying he wants to go but that nothing had been decided. He added: “There are various things to resolve first.” Francis has not been home since before the 2013 conclave that elected him pope.

— declared that China was “a promise and a hope” for the Catholic Church and hoped to one day visit.

— called sexual abuse “demonic” and weighed on the latest revelations of assault against a legendary French priest, Abbe Pierre.

Donald Trump scheduled to visit Utah to briefly meet with donors

___

AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Kristin Chenoweth greets the crowd during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchest...

Daniel Woodruff

Tabernacle Choir wows audience at final Georgia concert with surprise guest

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square brought down the house at the final stop of their tour of the southeastern United States.

2 days ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Cap...

Daniel Woodruff

Tabernacle Choir performs at Georgia State Capitol at 9/11 ceremony

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11 on Wednesday morning.

2 days ago

Members of the Morehouse College Glee Club sing during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir...

Daniel Woodruff

Performers reflect on Tabernacle Choir’s collaboration with glee clubs ahead of final concert

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing for its final concert on tour in the southeastern United States.

3 days ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square shared the stage with two historically Black colleges in Atla...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Indescribable’: Tabernacle Choir performs with African American glee clubs in Georgia

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square shared the stage Monday evening with two historically Black colleges in Atlanta.

4 days ago

A cake sits on the counter in front of a group of women who make cards to celebrate President Neslo...

Dan Rascon

Women gather at South Jordan home for day of service on President Nelson’s birthday

A group of women in Salt Lake County gathered to celebrate President Russell M. Nelson’s birthday by having a day of service.

4 days ago

President Russell M. Nelson (middle) presents a 30-year collection of his medical journals to the U...

Carole Mikita

Church leaders share experiences working with President Russell M. Nelson

Colleagues and friends of President Russell M. Nelson share their unique perspectives on his personality and his nearly seven years as the prophet.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Pope slams both Harris and Trump as ‘against life’ and urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil’