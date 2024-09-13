Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Fights To Stay Afloat In West Against Houston Dynamo

Sep 13, 2024, 3:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will travel to Houston this weekend to face off against the rival Dynamo FC as the final stretch of the season continues.

RSL Battles Roster Controversy as Season Reaches Crucial Point

RSL is in a very unique situation right now compared to other clubs in the MLS.

Real has sat atop the Western Conference for the vast majority of the season. Despite this, the club has undergone significant roster turnaround in recent weeks.

The dominos started falling when star forward Chicho Arango was suspended in mid-July. To temporarily fill the gap that he left, the club signed forwards Benji Michel and Lachlan Brook.

In August, RSL signed two more new faces with midfielder Diogo Gonçalves and forward Dominik Marczuk. These originally appeared to be roster-strengthening moves.

However, just a couple of weeks later, the hammer fell on RSL. The club waived defender Bryan Oviedo and rising star Andres Gomez transferred to the French Ligue 1.

Even though there were more players coming in the door than going out, it completely changed Real’s identity. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni shared this sentiment.

“There’s a lot of problems to solve,” Mastroeni said. “I think it forces us to really collaborate as a staff, as a team, and figure out the ways that these new players can bring their skillsets to make our team better. It completely changes the dynamic of everything we were up to this point.”

Eyes On Houston And Finishing Strong

If Real Salt Lake hopes to not just hold onto a top seed but also find success in the postseason, they can’t dwell on what was.

There are seven games left on the schedule and the next matchup is potentially the most difficult. RSL will travel to Shell Energy Stadium to take on the Dynamo. Houston sits in seventh in the West but their rank doesn’t tell the full story.

“(The Houston Dynamo) are a fantastic team,” Mastroeni said. “When I look at a team that plays with the same type of mentality and conviction to win games, Houston is a prototype.”

The last time RSL and Houston matched up, the Dynamo knocked Real out of Leagues Cup with a 3-0 win.

Even though Houston has more or less had Real’s number over the last two years, the upcoming game is far from decided. Both sides have two wins in their last five games.

Mastroeni believes that if RSL can lead the charge and play their own game, three points on the road is very possible.

“If we can dictate the game on our terms, I feel like we’ll have a better chance of getting a good result in Houston,” Mastroeni said.

Any points that Real Salt Lake can get could prove to be crucial. They sit one point behind second-ranked LAFC. Looking the other way, RSL sits just three points ahead of Colorado in fourth and six points from Houston in seventh.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Loses To San Jose Sharks Despite Scrappy Effort

Facing an onslaught of offensive talent in first round picks Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, the Sharks offense proved to be too much as Utah gave up several late goals in the third period enroute to the loss.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Know The Utah Hockey Club Foe: San Jose Sharks Rookie Squad

The Utah Hockey Club is set to face off against the San Jose Sharks in the opening matchup of the Rookie Tournament this afternoon. Here is everything fans need to know about Utah's opponent.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club v. San Jose Sharks Rookie Faceoff

The Utah Hockey Club will open up their inaugural Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Friday as they face the San Jose Sharks in Los Angeles, CA.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Legendary Jazz Announcer Dan Roberts To Retire After Season

The legendary in-arena voice of the Utah Jazz Dan Roberts plans to retire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Closes Nonconference Play Against ‘Wounded Dog’ Wyoming

It's time to make a trip to the Front Range.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Trip To Wyoming Brings Back Rivalry Memories

Looking back at the memorable history of BYU vs. Wyoming.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Real Salt Lake Fights To Stay Afloat In West Against Houston Dynamo