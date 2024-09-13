Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake dessert cafe has fundraiser for Vietnam villages devastated by Typhoon

Sep 13, 2024, 5:33 PM | Updated: 5:39 pm

Darby Sparks's Profile Picture

BY DARBY SPARKS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Japanese dessert cafe in downtown Salt Lake City is raising funds for a humanitarian group in Vietnam to help victims of a natural disaster that devastated Asia earlier this week.

A deadly typhoon has devastated North Vietnam leaving rural villagers without any resources.

The disaster hit close to home for Irie Cao, the owner of Doki Doki Dessert Cafe, who said she has family from the region.

Cao has been living in America for half her life. Before that, she lived in Vietnam. Her love for Utah and roots in Vietnam make her want to bring unity through her business.

“I want my business to be an example of connection between two countries that we can all love each other and support each other,” Cao said.

The people of Vietnam need support right now after the massive typhoon hit last week, leaving whole villages flooded. More than 230 people have died.

“Vietnam doesn’t really have insurance,” Cao explained, “So, they had no house insurance, no car insurance, no insurance at all. So these people, what they have left right now, it’s just the clothes on their body and that’s it.”

Cao is hoping to help in the best way she knows how, with a fundraiser. She has a GoFundMe set up and is selling sweet treat boxes at her shop with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help victims of flooding in Vietnam.

Abril Hidalgo came to the shop to give her support and buy a box.

“I just thought it would be a good way for me to get involved and participate,” Hidalgo said, “and [to] help out while also getting some sweet treats for my family.”

So far, her customers have been happy to chip in.

“We are far away brother[s] and sister[s],” Cao said. “I just hope I can donate more, like more money into the fund so people can get what they need.”

The sweet treat box comes with an adorable kitty-cat pudding dessert, and two other customizable options. The proceeds will be donated to the cause until the end of the week.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Utah Poison Control Center has had a massive spike in calls due to a shortage and user error of...

Brian Carlson

Utah Poison Control Center seeing 640% increase in calls for Ozempic-like drugs

A shortage and user error are being blamed for a massive spike in calls to the Utah Poison Control Center over weight loss drugs similar to Ozempic. The center told KSL TV it's a 640% increase since 2020.

2 hours ago

Outside of the Maverik Stadium at the Utah State University were students prepare for the opening g...

Mike Anderson

USU reverses decision to decrease student football section

A last-minute change has excited several Utah State University students, as about 1,000 football student section seats have been returned. 

2 hours ago

A group of 5th graders reading books inside of the new Mona Elementary school library....

Alex Cabrero

Mona Elementary students learn life lessons with library fundraiser

Back to school means back to lessons for students at Mona Elementary in Juab County, who were able to see their new library for the first time.

3 hours ago

The 6,000-pound copper “button” that was recovered from a business owner who purchased it from ...

Michael Houck

Five arrested and $147,000 worth of stolen copper recovered

A business owner was arrested for allegedly purchasing thousands of dollars of stolen copper from four men.

4 hours ago

First responders on the scene of the single vehicle crash that injured two people....

Carlysle Price

Special Needs Registry essential for first responder’s success

Cities across Utah are asking community members to register those who are at-risk or have special needs to provide information to emergency response agencies.

4 hours ago

The 31 killed animals which includes a 26 jack rabbits, four skunks and a racoon....

Michael Houck

DWR discovers 31 dead animals on St. George golf course

Wildlife officials are investigating the killing of several animals that were dumped at the SunRiver Golf Club on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Salt Lake dessert cafe has fundraiser for Vietnam villages devastated by Typhoon