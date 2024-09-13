Salt Lake dessert cafe has fundraiser for Vietnam villages devastated by Typhoon

SALT LAKE CITY — A Japanese dessert cafe in downtown Salt Lake City is raising funds for a humanitarian group in Vietnam to help victims of a natural disaster that devastated Asia earlier this week.

A deadly typhoon has devastated North Vietnam leaving rural villagers without any resources.

The disaster hit close to home for Irie Cao, the owner of Doki Doki Dessert Cafe, who said she has family from the region.

Cao has been living in America for half her life. Before that, she lived in Vietnam. Her love for Utah and roots in Vietnam make her want to bring unity through her business.

“I want my business to be an example of connection between two countries that we can all love each other and support each other,” Cao said.

The people of Vietnam need support right now after the massive typhoon hit last week, leaving whole villages flooded. More than 230 people have died.

“Vietnam doesn’t really have insurance,” Cao explained, “So, they had no house insurance, no car insurance, no insurance at all. So these people, what they have left right now, it’s just the clothes on their body and that’s it.”

Cao is hoping to help in the best way she knows how, with a fundraiser. She has a GoFundMe set up and is selling sweet treat boxes at her shop with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help victims of flooding in Vietnam.

Abril Hidalgo came to the shop to give her support and buy a box.

“I just thought it would be a good way for me to get involved and participate,” Hidalgo said, “and [to] help out while also getting some sweet treats for my family.”

So far, her customers have been happy to chip in.

“We are far away brother[s] and sister[s],” Cao said. “I just hope I can donate more, like more money into the fund so people can get what they need.”

The sweet treat box comes with an adorable kitty-cat pudding dessert, and two other customizable options. The proceeds will be donated to the cause until the end of the week.