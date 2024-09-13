DWR discovers 31 dead animals on St. George golf course

ST. GEORGE — Wildlife officials are investigating the killing of several animals that were dumped at the SunRiver Golf Club.

Faith Jolley, a spokeswoman with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said its conservation officers received the report of the dead animals on Thursday but didn’t respond to the golf club until Friday morning.

“The officer discovered 31 animals had been killed and left on the golf course, in an area adjacent to a dog park. The dead animals included 26 jackrabbits, four skunks and one racoon,” Jolley said in a press release.

According to Utah law, these three species are not protected, meaning they can be killed without acquiring a valid hunting or trapping license and are not regulated by the state.

“Upon further investigation, the officer determined the animals were removed on behalf of the golf course to prevent nuisance issues and property damage,” Jolley said. “The animals were killed with an air rifle.”

DWR has removed the animals and is investigating this incident.