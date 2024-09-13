Special Needs Registry essential for first responder’s success

SALT LAKE CITY — Cities across Utah are asking community members to register those who are at-risk or have special needs to provide information to emergency response agencies.

Registering relevant information, such as functional needs and special needs, can help first responders during a crisis. It can provide emergency personnel with the most beneficial and appropriate response for individuals who may require assistance during a police, fire, or medical emergency.

“By participating, you’re helping us ensure we have the most accurate and helpful information to respond quickly and appropriately,” The Payson Police Department said in a Facebook post about its Special Needs Registry.

Who can use the registry?

According to the Payson Police Department, there is a wide range of people who are encouraged to register.

Individuals with Autism

Those who are deaf or hearing impaired

Those with mental or intellectual disabilities

Individuals with Dementia or Alzheimer’s

People with cognitive impairments

Individuals facing struggles with their mental health

Paralysis/stroke patients

Those with life-threatening allergies

How to register

Special Needs Utah has a website where Utahns from any area can fill out an online form. The form’s information is not available to the public, and will only be shared with emergency response agencies to improve their ability to serve.

Provo City has a registry available for its community members, developed by the Provo Police Department. The department said the program is limited to individuals who cannot, or have a limited ability to, communicate with emergency responders. The program receives and stores photographs, emergency contact information, and other personal information for special needs citizens.

The Salt Lake City Police Department also has a localized registry.

Officers stress that having the most up-to-date information is essential, and individuals should renew their personal information yearly. Information is confidential, and only viewed by first responders.