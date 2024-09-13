The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Loses To San Jose Sharks Despite Scrappy Effort

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite excellent goaltending and a scrappy performance offensively, the Utah Hockey Club dropped their first game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament to the San Jose Sharks 3-2. Facing an onslaught of offensive talent in first round picks Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, the Sharks proved to be too much as Utah gave up several late goals in the third period enroute to the loss.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s first ever rookie tournament matchup.

Utah’s Offense Wasn’t Perfect but It was Scrappy

Look, its game one of the rookie tournament and these players only had a few days to practice so there’s no reason to sound any alarms. However, while it’s definitely fair to say that Utah’s offense really struggled to possess the puck, they still found ways to light the lamp by shooting and crashing.

Overall, there was very little chemistry, they were unable to consistently set up inside the Shark’s zone and for the most part things just seemed scattered. Despite a solid first line with Julian Lutz, Cole Beaudoin and Miko Matikka, those three weren’t able to assert themselves and the production just wasn’t there.

However, Utah’s third and fourth lines played really scrappy, challenged defensemen, crashed the net and even scored the club’s first two goals by doing just that.

About five minutes into the second period, a shot was fired from above the blue line which bounced off Sharks goaltender Georgi Romanov and was cleaned up by Peter Repcik to tie the game at one.

Early in the third, Utah again fired the puck on net and Owen Allard cleaned up his own rebound to take a 2-1 lead.

You know what Utah could’ve used offensively? Tij Iginla. A guy that is so balanced, dangerous and creative offensively, Iginla would’ve altered Utah’s offensive performance. But unfortunately, he is being held out due to precautionary reasons as he nurses a lower-body strain.

As the tournament continues, Utah needs more from their first line if they want to challenge opposing goaltenders and create more scoring opportunities. For those third and fourth lines, they just need to keep doing what they did against San Jose. Put pucks on the net, get in on the forecheck, crash and clean up rebounds.

UHC’s Defense Wasn’t Composed

Again, it’s the rookie tournament and this event is more about development and analyzing prospects more than it is about winning but, Utah’s defensive unit was fairly subpar in the opening game.

Of course, they were facing an onslaught of offensive talent between first round picks Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini, but still. Not only did they give up five power-plays and two shorthanded goals, but to allow 47 shots on goal is simply unacceptable. Comparatively, Utah only had 20 shots.

Now, it is important to point out that this Sharks offense is likely one of the best at this rookie tournament with so much offensive firepower, but five penalties is still too many. Additionally, the first goal allowed was simply a defensive breakdown as the defensemen didn’t get back quick enough and San Jose took advantage.

Despite the Loss, Goaltender Anson Thornton Looked Great

Any goaltender who faces 47 shots will be pretty happy with 44 saves. Nearly a 94% save percentage against the likes of Celebrini and Smith is nothing to be ashamed about, especially with how much the defense struggled to provide assistance and was shorthanded.

Anson Thornton really has been top notch today and arguably Utah’s best player. 34 shots faced, 33 saves. You can’t ask for much more than that, especially with the onslaught of offense the Sharks have had. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 13, 2024

Without Thornton, this game would’ve been a lot more lopsided as he stood tall throughout most of the contest and stopped a lot of dangerous opportunities. Nearly every period, San Jose dominated offensive zone possession and Thornton couldn’t have done much more.

Notably, when the team was at full strength Thornton only allowed one goal, and it was even partially due to a defensive breakdown which gave a San Jose forward a clear path to the net.

Luke Grainger makes it 1-0! Great work by Gannon Laroque to get the puck into the zone. pic.twitter.com/n2Un3mmyAw — JD Young (@MyFryHole) September 13, 2024

Utah Hockey Club Rookie Tournament Schedule

Following their opening matchup with the Sharks, the club will play on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at 8 p.m. MT. Utah will then conclude their schedule on Monday, Sept. 16 against the Vegas Golden Knights at 1:30 p.m. MT.

