USU reverses decision to decrease student football section

LOGAN — A last-minute change has excited several Utah State University students, as about 1,000 football student section seats have been returned.

On Friday, the USU student-run organization HURD discovered that the USU Athletics Department leadership had restricted 1,000 student seats from two sections in the Maverik Stadium just a week before the opening game against the University of Utah.

Members of the HURD committee were frustrated because they said they were never notified or consulted about the change.

“I think the thing that’s the biggest issue here is that the administration basically just went over our heads. They didn’t communicate with us,” said USU student Easton Roos.

Afterward, the athletic department promised to work with HURD to make some adjustments for the future.

However, a surprising announcement from USU happened Friday afternoon; those 1,000 seats are now available for students, which made several Aggies who were camping out for Saturday’s game very happy.

“Super exciting. It was kind of frustrating originally because we had a lot of friends who weren’t able to get tickets to something that’s supposed to be the biggest game of the season,” said Nolan Smith, a USU student. “So we’re super happy that the seats are back, obviously super happy that these other people can join us.”

“That means 1,000 more students get a watch. That means that our herd is 1,000 stronger. So it’s going to be awesome!” added Whitney Winward.

It’s still unclear if the 1,000 additional seats will be right next to the rest of the HURD, but according to a statement, all of section 117 will be for student general admission going forward.

In a statement, the school said there wouldn’t be any seats taken away going forward into basketball season and that they recognize that the student presence makes a significant difference in creating a home advantage for the Aggies.