Timpview Thunderbirds Defense Pitches Shutout In Demolition Of Springville Red Devils

Sep 13, 2024, 9:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The Timpview Thunderbirds wasted no time putting Springville in a hole the Red Devils couldn’t climb out of in a 45-0 loss.

The Springville Red Devils tangled with the Timpview Thunderbirds at Thunderbird Field on Friday, September 13.

 

First Quarter

Springville took the football first, but a pick-six from Braxton Wilkerson gave the Thunderbirds an early 7-0 lead.

Following a Red Devil punt on the next possession, Kennan Pula fielded the kick and trotted 90 yards untouched to the endzone. The special teams score gave the T-Birds a two-touchdown lead after one quarter.

Second Quarter

The first offensive touchdown of the evening came when Timpview’s Aisa Galeai battered his way through the line for a two-yard touchdown. The rushing score gave his team a 21-0 lead following the extra point.

Thunderbird QB Carson Rasmussen extended the lead once again with a 17-yard touchdown run with 1:53 left. Timpview added a long field goal before the end of the period to take a 31-0 lead into the break.

Third Quarter

Rassmussen capped a long drive with a short touchdown pass to defensive lineman Daniel Beckstead. After the extra point, Timpview led 38-0.

Fourth Quarter

The Thunderbirds kept the pedal down into the final period when Rasmussen hit freshman DennisTuaone with a perfectly placed deep ball. Rasmussen’s second throwing TD of the night gave his team a 45-point lead.

Timpview improved to 2-2, holding on for a shutout in the 45-0 win. Springville falls to 3-2.

