Timpview Thunderbirds Defense Pitches Shutout In Demolition Of Springville Red Devils

PROVO, Utah – The Timpview Thunderbirds wasted no time putting Springville in a hole the Red Devils couldn’t climb out of in a 45-0 loss.

The Springville Red Devils tangled with the Timpview Thunderbirds at Thunderbird Field on Friday, September 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

First Quarter

Springville took the football first, but a pick-six from Braxton Wilkerson gave the Thunderbirds an early 7-0 lead.

Following a Red Devil punt on the next possession, Kennan Pula fielded the kick and trotted 90 yards untouched to the endzone. The special teams score gave the T-Birds a two-touchdown lead after one quarter.

Second Quarter

The first offensive touchdown of the evening came when Timpview’s Aisa Galeai battered his way through the line for a two-yard touchdown. The rushing score gave his team a 21-0 lead following the extra point.

Thunderbird QB Carson Rasmussen extended the lead once again with a 17-yard touchdown run with 1:53 left. Timpview added a long field goal before the end of the period to take a 31-0 lead into the break.

Third Quarter

Rassmussen capped a long drive with a short touchdown pass to defensive lineman Daniel Beckstead. After the extra point, Timpview led 38-0.

Fourth Quarter

The Thunderbirds kept the pedal down into the final period when Rasmussen hit freshman DennisTuaone with a perfectly placed deep ball. Rasmussen’s second throwing TD of the night gave his team a 45-point lead.

Timpview improved to 2-2, holding on for a shutout in the 45-0 win. Springville falls to 3-2.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Game Night Live travels to Weber County for a Region 1 matchup. The Weber Warriors host the Davis Darts, with kickoff at 7 p.m. MT.

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball here.

Find KSL Sports Game Night Live coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24