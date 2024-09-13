Week 5: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Sky View Bobcats held on to defeat the Mountain Crest Mustangs in a week five slugfest on Sunday.

It was all Sky View early on as the home team got out to a 17-0 lead as the first half began to wind down. With less than a minute left before the half, Mountain Crest broke the seals with a short rushing touchdown.

They followed that with two quick TDs in the third to take a 21-17 lead in less than 10 minutes of game time.

Sky View responded with two scoring drives to go back up 31-21. The Mustangs found the end zone one more time in the closing minutes but it ended up being too little, too late.

Region 9

Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 28 @ Desert Hills Thunder 17

A consistent offense led the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs to a week five win over the Desert Hills Thunder on Friday. The Mustangs scored a touchdown in every quarter and held Desert Hills scoreless in the first and fourth to secure an 11-point win. Three of Crimson Cliffs’ TDs came on the ground, two from McCord Christiansen and the third from Van Dailey.

Snow Canyon Warriors 21 @ Cedar Reds 14

The Snow Canyon Warriors came out on top against the Cedar Reds in a game that was full of long, highlight touchdowns. After Snow Caynon struck first with a 2-yard TD run, the shortest scoring play of the game was 33 yards. Warriors QB Joseph Smith connected on two long TD passes from 61 and 51 yards. In the second quarter, Cedar’s Everett Kelling and Krew Giles connected on a 71-yard touchdown bomb.

Pine View Panthers 27 @ Hurricane Tigers 34

A dynamic rushing attack propelled the Hurricane Tigers to a week five win over the Pine View Panthers. Four of Hurricane’s five touchdowns came on the ground with RJ Allred scoring two himself. Pine View’s four touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air, weren’t enough to overcome the Tigers’ gritty offensive scheme.

Region 10

No. 13 Park City Miners 42 @ Murray Spartans 24

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the outcome was never really in question for the Park City Miners. The Murray Spartans outscored Park City in the second quarter and tied them in the third. However, a 14-3 fourth for the Miners sealed the win and kept the undefeated season alive. Park City’s Elijah Warner was a force to be reckoned with as he ran in five of the Miners’ six scores.

Stansbury Stallions 55 @ Jordan Beetdiggers 3

The Stansbury Stallions scored 48 points in the first half before eventually letting their foot off the gas in a blowout win over the Jordan Beetdiggers. The Stallions did it all in week five with four passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. RB Tyson Ferry had all of the scores on the ground but four different receivers reeled in a TD grab.

Tooele Buffaloes 31 @ Cottonwood Colts 14

The Tooele Buffaloes secured their second victory of the season in a convincing win over the Cottonwood Colts on Friday. The Buffaloes jumped out to a 17-0 lead before Cottonwood stopped the bleeding with a 44-yard touchdown throw. Tooele tacked on two more touchdowns early in the third and fourth quarters and then cruised through the finish line.

Region 11

Logan Grizzlies 14 @ West Field Longhorns 27

The West Field Longhorns shocked the Logan Grizzlies in week five to pick up their first win of the year. After two efficient drives ended in red zone touchdowns, West Field found themselves up 14-0. The Longhorns scored again to start the second quarter to go up by 20. Logan fought back and outscored West Field throughout the rest of the game but the comeback was shortwinded.

No. 12 Ridgeline Riverhawks 39 @ No. 17 Green Canyon Wolves 21

The battle of undefeated teams saw the Ridgeline Riverhawks prevail over the Green Canyon Wolves. After the Riverhawks went up 18-0 in the first half, the Wolves were left with a mountain to climb. Green Canyon scored a touchdown in each of the final three quarters but 21 second-half points from Ridgeline sealed the week five win.

GAME FIVE

September 13 | 7 PM

@ Green Canyon

September 13 | 7 PM

@ Green Canyon

Non- Region

Provo Bulldogs 37 @ Juab Wasps (3A) 0

The Juab Wasps were outclassed in the week five matchup against the Provo Bulldogs and it was apparent from early on. Provo RB Oliver MacKay scored two touchdowns in each half but he was just the drive finisher for the Bulldogs’ offense that got more or less exactly what they wanted all night long.

Bear River Bears 27 @ Burley Bobcats (ID) 22

The Bear River Bears traveled up north to take on the Burley Bobcats and they made sure to make the trip worth it. After a scoreless first quarter, the Bears scored double-digit points in the second and fourth quarters. Reggie Hess had two rushing touchdowns and added a 95-yard kick return early in the fourth as Bear River won its first game of the season.

