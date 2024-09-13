Week 5: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Morgan Trojans laid down the law on both sides of the ball in an absolute domination of the Kearns Cougars, winning 63-0.

Morgan’s defense started the game with a safety, setting up Jack Despain’s 85-yard return on the ensuing safety free kick.

The Trojans put the game away early, scoring 56 points in the first half. Three Morgan touchdowns came on the ground, with an additional two through the air.

The Trojans will take on Juan Diego Catholic in Draper next week.

Week 5 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 5

No. 7 Roy Royals 37 @ Box Elder Bees 10 (Thurs.)

Roy dominates Box Elder with two heavy-scoring quarters in the second and third, routing Box Elder 37-10. Dru Gardner threw three touchdowns, each to a different receiver. Robert Young also had two touchdown runs, from 17 yards and 1 yard. The defense held steady, only allowing the Bees to score one touchdown. The Royals will head to Bonneville with an undefeated record next week.

No. 14 Bountiful Redhawks 35 @ Bonneville Lakers 19

The Bountiful Redhawks stayed steady and the Bonneville Lakers ran out of steam late in a 35-19 ball game. Bountiful led by eight going into halftime, but a 3-yard Siaki Fekitoa touchdown run late in the third quarter extended the Redhawk lead. Winston Robinson put the game away with an 80-yard pick-six at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Bountiful will look to build on their momentum, welcoming Northridge next week.

Woods Cross Wildcats 48 @ Clearfield Falcons 7

Woods Cross smacks Clearfield, scoring 28 points and allowing none in the first half on their way to a 48-7 victory over Clearfield. An incredible five different Wildcat rushers scored touchdowns on Friday night. The longest was the first, a 34-yard TD run from Krew Fornelius. The defense also shined with a back-crushing 90-yard interception return for a touchdown from Shayden Gerratt. The Wildcats take on Viewmont next week.

Northridge Knights 24 @ No. 16 Viewmont Vikings 13

The Northridge Knights upset the Viewmont Vikings in a close battle that was decided in the middle two frames. The Knights and Vikings traded touchdowns in the first and third quarters, but the difference came when Northridge was able to hold Viewmont scoreless in the second and third, scoring ten points of their own in those quarters. Northridge was protecting a four-point lead late in the game when Makai So’o took an interception to the house with 20 seconds left, putting the game to bed. Next week Northridge will head to Bountiful to take on the Redhawks in what is sure to be an exciting battle.

Region 6

Highland Rams 35 @ Skyline Eagles 12

A huge 21-point second quarter powered the Highland Rams past the Skyline Eagles. Senior quarterback Manasa Pela led the offensive charge, scoring all five touchdowns. Three came on the ground, one of them for 83 yards. The other two through the air, passes to Luke Kearl and Charlie McConkie. The Rams will look to carry over the high-flying offensive performance next week against Alta at home.

No. 8 Brighton Bengals 0 @ Olympus Titans 13

The typically high flying Brighton offense was held scoreless in an unexpected upset loss to Olympus. The Titans relied on kicker Asher Gubler, booting two field goals through the uprights, one from 25 yards out, the other from 39. The singular touchdown of the night came on a 14-yard pass from Max Rice to Caden Lloyd. Olympus will look to stack wins, taking on East next week.

No. 18 West Panthers 36 @ No. 25 Alta Hawks 31

The Panthers and Hawks had themselves a shootout in Sandy, with West coming out on top 36-31. Kamden Lopati was West’s x-factor, throwing five touchdown passes. Chachi Pan was his favorite end zone target, catching two touchdowns. The Panthers led the Hawks 28-16 at halftime. Alta mounted a second half comeback that fell short. The Panthers will welcome out-of-state Rigby from Idaho next week.

Region 7

No. 6 Orem Tigers 37 @ Wasatch Wasps 0

The Orem defense established their dominance, shutting out the Wasatch Wasps in a 37-0 victory. Five different Tigers scored touchdowns tonight, three rushers carried the ball into the end zone and two receivers pulled down touchdown grabs. Kicker Kaue Akana added to the scoresheet with a 37-yard field goal. The 5-0 Tigers will take their unbeaten record to Sky View next week.

No. 21 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 35 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 17

It was a 21-point third quarter that powered the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles over the Cedar Valley Aviators, as neither team scored in the fourth quarter. The second half surge allowed the Golden Eagles to pull away and win comfortably. Eli Mauga carried the rock into the endzone thrice, including a 40-yarder. Maple Mountain will attempt to defend their undefeated record against Wasatch at home next week.

Region 8

Salem Hills Skyhawks 37 @ Payson Lions 27

The Salem Hills Skyhawks held a consistent scoring pace, putting up points in all four quarters. Their most came in the second quarter, where they scored 14. Jedi Nelson threw two touchdowns. Tate Allred scored three of his own, two on the ground and one TD reception. The Lions gave the Skyhawks a run for their money, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter, but the comeback effort was too little, too late. Salem Hills heads to Spanish Fork next week.

Timpanogos Timberwolves 49 @ Uintah Utes 21

The first three quarters were pure Timpanogos offensive domination, scoring 14, 14, and then 21. Andrew Hillstead had himself a night with six total touchdowns. he tossed four, splitting them between Dash McCann and Gabriel Graf, who caught two each. The other two came on the ground, each 1-yard runs. Timpanogos welcomes Provo to town next week.

No. 24 Spanish Fork Dons 42 @ Mountain View Bruins 14

The Spanish Fork Dons stomped the Mountain View Bruins, with a 21-point second quarter fueling the Dons to their dominant victory. Spanish fork was spreading the love tonight as three different Don backs carried the ball across the goal line, three different receivers pulled down touchdown grabs, and two different quarterbacks three TDs. Spanish Fork will take on Salem Hills next week at home.

Non-Region

Copper Hills Grizzlies 28 (6A) @ Hunter Wolverines 8

Copper Hills gave Hunter a steady dose, scoring a single touchdown in each quarter, en route to a 28-8 victory. Three of the TDs came off the hand of QB Maverick Bowles. He connected with Logan Batt for two touchdowns, each in the red zone. Hunters only points came on a 4-yard Saiosi Kolomatangi touchdown run, the Wolverines executed a successful 2-point conversion. The Grizzlies will travel to Bingham to take on the Miners next week.

Fremont Silverwolves 48 (6A) @ Cyprus Pirates 13

Leading 41-6 at halftime, the Fremont Silverwolves cruised to a blowout victory over the Cyprus Pirates. The bulk of the Silverwolves’ points came in the second quarter with 28, one of them being a 92-yard kick return to the house from Owen Simkins after Cyprus’ first touchdown. Manase Tuatagaloa also tossed three TDs, two of them to Slade Parker. The Silverwolves will stay on the road next week, traveling to Layton to take on the Lancers.

No. 15 Weber Warriors 28 (6A) @ Granger Lancers 19

Weber squeaked out a close one against the (1-4) Granger Lancers. A 99-yard touchdown run from Granger’s La’auli Figiel made things interesting, but the Warriors’ defense held strong. Dyson Parker stacked three rushing touchdowns for the Warriors, his longest on the night being 33 yards. The Warriors will welcome the Davis Darts next week.

Valor Christian (CO) 30 @ No. 19 East Leopards 14

The East Leopards traveled to Highlands Ranch, Colorado, where they were defeated by the Valor Christian Eagles by a score of 30-14. The Leopards were within two entering the final frame, before giving up 14 points in the fourth quarter. East scored two touchdowns of their own, including an 11-yard Nasio Otukolo run. The Leopards will head to Olympus next week.

