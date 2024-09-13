Week 5: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Layton Lancers trailed the West Jordan Jaguars 17-3 entering the fourth quarter, but it was an a late offensive explosion that propelled the Lancers past the Jaguars in a comeback victory.

Layton scored three touchdowns in the final frame, good for 21 unanswered points, all coming on the ground, and all three being carried in by Michael Marriott.

An unfortunate turn of events leaves West Jordan at 1-4 while Layton improves to 4-1.

The Lancers take on Fremont at home next week.

Week 5 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

No. 2 Lehi Pioneers 31 @ Herriman Mustangs 7

The red-hot Lehi Pioneers rolled through the Herriman Mustangs on their way to a 31-7 victory. Lehi’s only points came late in the fourth quarter, as the Pioneer defense was able to hold strong for most of the game. Devaughn Eka took two of the scores into the end zone on the ground, both foot races to the end zone, from 46 yards and 48 yards. The Lehi Pioneers continue their quest for an undefeated season next week against the Cavemen of American Fork.

Riverton Silverwolves 21 @ Pleasant Grove Vikings 7

Steller performances on both sides of the ball allowed the Riverton Silverwolves to carry a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter over the Pleasant Grove Vikings. The Silverwolves would go on to protect that lead, only allowing the Vikings to score a single touchdown late in the fourth quarter off of a blocked field goal. Both Dane Slack and Andrew Nielson caught touchdown passes. This overall defensive battle fell the way of the Silverwolves. Riverton will take on Herriman at home next week.

Taylorsville Warriors 7 (5A) @ No. 9 Davis Darts 44

The Davis Darts dominated the Taylorsville Warriors from the get-go, scoring 42 points in the first half and only allowing the Warriors to score a single touchdown in the third quarter. Tradon Bessinger was slinging around the yard, tossing six touchdowns, three of them to Bode Sparrow. Ethan Lockwood led the way on defense with four solo tackles. The Darts will head north to take on Weber next week.

No. 23 Bingham Miners 7 @ Syracuse Titans 9

It was a low-scoring slug fest in Syracuse as the Titans beat the Miners by a score of 9-7. Syracuse spread their 9 points across the first three quarters thanks to three Easton Choate field goals. Bingham had a charge late with a Lincoln Tahi touchdown run with just under eight minutes left in the contest. The Titan defense was able to shut things down and walk away with the W. Syracuse will look to continue their three-game winning streak, facing Farmington at home next week.

New Story: Football beats Bingham 9 – 7 https://t.co/IlbGVq1JJ5 — SyracuseTitans_FB (@CuseTitans_FB) September 14, 2024

No. 20 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 3 @ Farmington Phoenix 17

A close game for three quarters turned into a two-touchdown victory for Farmington, as they scored ten points in the fourth quarter to pull away late. This is the season’s first win for the Phoenix. Lucas Peterson put this game away with a 67-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining in the game, officially putting it out of reach for Mountain Ridge. Farmington will take on a hot Syracuse Titans team next week.

No. 3 Corner Canyon Chargers 38 @ No. 4 Skyridge Falcons 28

The Corner Canyon Chargers came out on top in a back-and-forth battle between heavyweights with the Skyridge Falcons. The Chargers’ consistency throughout the contest is what gave them the edge, scoring in each quarter. Helaman Casuga threw three touchdown passes, connecting with Chryshaun Lee all three times. Corner Canyon also took advantage of a 17-point second-quarter surge. Corner Canyon heads to Mountain Ridge next week.

No. 10 American Fork Cavemen 15 @ Liberty Patriots (NV) 16

The Cavemen were in Nevada this week, taking on the out-of-state Liberty Patriots. American Fork did not survive the grueling defensive battle, losing by a single point. The winning score came on a 19-yard run from the Patriots as the timer hit zero. American Fork will look to bounce back against a tough opponent in Lehi next week.

Westlake Thunder 0 @ Downey (CA) 21

The Westlake Thunder were shut out in an out-of-state battle with Downey in California. Touchdowns in the second, third, and fourth quarters gave Downey the edge. The Thunder head to Skyridge next week.

