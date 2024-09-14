BYU vs. Wyoming: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The BYU vs Wyoming rivalry is back for potentially the final time.

It’s the 80th meeting between the old conference rivals. After Saturday night, the two programs have no future games scheduled.

BYU leads the all-time series 46-30-3.

Entering this matchup, BYU and Wyoming are two teams going in different directions. BYU is 2-0, looking for its second consecutive season with a perfect nonconference record.

Wyoming is 0-2 and has struggled on offense.

BYU vs. Wyoming

Location: War Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MDT)

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Three Game Day Thoughts

1. Nostalgic trip to the Front Range

Seeing War Memorial Stadium on Friday after driving from Salt Lake to Provo brought back memories.

The annual matchups were not games that BYU fans were counting down to when BYU was in its heyday in the 1980s in the WAC and later in the Mountain West Conference.

But there’s something nostalgic about seeing a venue where BYU has a rich history. That’s been missing for the past 14 years.

Yes, BYU is in a far better place now than where they were as a Mountain West team. However, it’s fun to see BYU gear up to face a program with real emotion toward them.

This series dates back to 1922. BYU’s first victory as a program was against the Pokes.

No one in the BYU fan base wanted this game to happen. But now that it’s here, it’s a fun matchup. At the same time, Laramie hasn’t changed much from those days when BYU traveled here every other year in the MWC and WAC days.

Sadly for the Pokes faithful, this is probably causing them to be left out of the Pac-12 talks despite having one of the best fan bases in the Mountain West Conference.

2. The BYU offensive line has to set the tone

One of Wyoming’s strengths is its defensive line, which defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and edge rusher DeVonne Harris lead.

BYU’s offensive line has to set the tone early in the matchup by showing that they aren’t going to give the underdog any belief that they can spring the upset. So, winning the battle in the trenches is critical.

Starting left tackle Caleb Etienne is not trying to memorize his play calls. Instead, he’s playing like a guy who knows and understands the scheme inside and out.

Along with Etienne, Brayden Keim, Connor Pay, and Weylin Lapuaho have performed at a high level.

3. Stop the run, make Wyoming’s offense one-dimensional

Wyoming will be without its top running back, Harrison Waylee, again this week. He’s out due to an injury.

That’s been a significant reason for the Pokes’ 0-2 start. Backup DJ Jones and quarterback Evan Svoboda have struggled to generate any success on the ground.

If BYU’s defense can contain the run, it should bode well for the Cougars on Saturday night.

Through two weeks, Svoboda’s quarterback rating is 11.7. The blueprint for BYU should be to force Svoboda to turn to the air.

Wyoming’s passing attack could get a boost if Pokes tight end John Michael Gyllenborg is able to play. He’s been battling through an injury.

Two BYU vs Wyoming Questions

1. Will BYU’s offense avoid turnovers?

The three turnovers from quarterback Jake Retzlaff were a lowlight from the 18-15 upset victory at SMU.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake made it clear that his starting quarterback needs to protect the football.

If Retzlaff and the BYU offense with reserve running backs tonight can execute without coughing up the ball to Wyoming, it would be a nice momentum boost going into Big 12 play.

But more importantly, it would hinder any chances of Wyoming pulling off the upset.

2. What will we see from the backup BYU running backs?

LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati are out due to injuries suffered last week against SMU. That means Miles Davis and Enoch Nawahine are the top two ball carries against the Pokes.

Last week, BYU made a concerted effort to get LJ Martin the ball on the first down. Will they take the same approach with the backups? Or do they let Retzlaff air it out?

Davis had a 131-yard performance two years ago against Wyoming. Nawahine, a former Utah State transfer, scored his first touchdown as a BYU Cougar last week in Dallas.

Another intriguing running back is Pokaiaua Haunga. The freshman ball carrier was a standout in spring practices last March.

One Score Prediction for BYU vs Wyoming

BYU has the edge everywhere in this matchup. The emotion of War Memorial Stadium should be high at the beginning of the game.

BYU has to sort through that early and generate HAVOC or explosive offensive plays early.

The BYU defense will lead the way in this game, while the BYU offense generates enough explosive plays through the air to get out of Laramie with a comfortable win.

BYU 28, Wyoming 10

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

