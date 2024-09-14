Breaking News:
Utah Football Will Be Without LB Karene Reid Vs. Utah State

Sep 14, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Football linebacker Karene Reid will not be available for the Utes who are set to take on the Utah State Aggies in Maverik Stadium.

The veteran linebacker suffered a lower leg injury last Saturday against the Baylor Bears. He previously shared with KSL Sports Zone that he did not intend to miss much time but he will be unavailable this weekend.

Beyond the injury update, Reid also previewed the Battle of the Brothers matchup in his weekly radio spot with DJ & PK.

Who fills in for Karene Reid?

Look for two primary options to fill in for Reid, Sione Fotu and Johnathan Hall.

In week two, Fotu filled in admirably for the veteran linebacker. He finished second on the team in tackles with 7 and had a pass breakup as well. Fotu has served as the third linebacker behind Reid and Lander Barton and will be counted on to step up.

However, Hall- the converted safety, should also play a significant role in Reid’s absence. The 6-foot, 215-pound athlete was moved to linebacker before the end of fall camp

Hall has spent the last 18 months playing safety under Morgan Scalley. The move to Colton Swan’s linebacker room is one the coaching staff feels will maximize his potential as a defender.

Those two will be the primary options to fill in for the veteran linebacker.

About Utah Linebacker Karene Reid

Reid is a senior linebacker from American Fork, Utah.

He played at Timpview High School and was a three-star recruit. In 2017, Reid was named first-team all-state and Utah Valley Defensive MVP. As a senior, he racked up 84 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. After initially committing to play for Utah State, Reid served a two-year church mission and decided to go to Utah when he returned.

Reid played in 10 games during the 2021 season, including six starts at rover linebacker. He finished with 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, an interception, one quarterback hurry, and two pass breakups. The American Fork, Utah native was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week following an excellent performance against Washington State.

In 2022, Reid recorded 72 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, three pass breakups, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Last season, Reid played in 11 games. He posted 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, five passes defended, four pass breakups, and one interception. His junior campaign earned him a spot on the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team.

Utah Football Schedule

Kyle Whittingham’s Utah program hits the road for their first game away from Rice-Eccles Stadium this weekend against Utah State. You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

