COLLEGE SPORTS

USU students camp out ahead of Utes’ first football visit to Logan since 2012

Sep 14, 2024, 8:03 AM | Updated: 8:10 am

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — Dozens of students were camping out Friday night at Legacy Fields ahead of Saturday afternoon’s home football game against the University of Utah.

The Utes hadn’t visited Logan since 2012, a game Utah State won 27-20.

With Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising “unlikely” to play, students were hopeful about the Aggies’ chances.

“With the quarterback out, I think we’ve got a chance,” said student Chandler Smith.

Kennedy McLeod said simply, “I think we’re going to win.”

Brooke Thatcher was even more emphatic.

“We will do our best—I’m very optimistic,” Thatcher said. “I believe. It doesn’t matter what the stat says, it doesn’t matter how great their football team is, I believe and this blood is blue!”

Students were realistic about the fact a win over No. 12 Utah would constitute a massive upset.

Earlier Friday, the University announced students would have 1,000 more seats for Saturday’s game, reversing a previous decision.

That led to more excitement, given some students’ concerns that their friends would not be able to secure tickets for the game.

With music blasting across Legacy Fields, dancing, games and an overnight campout party to entertain them, the Aggies were simply grateful for the experience regardless of Saturday’s outcome.

“It’s fun even at smaller schools like this we can do that,” Smith said. “Being able to hang with friends with a lot of activities—it’s great.”

