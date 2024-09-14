Police seize 90 pounds of marijuana in Emery County traffic stop

EMERY COUNTY — Police in Emery County seized about 90 pounds of marijuana, $10,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on state Route 6 between Price and Green River on Friday.

Local police were helping Utah Highway Patrol operate a checkpoint on the highway when they stopped Taylor Tarazon and Annette Bonner from Texas, Helper Police said in a Facebook post.

Officers searched the vehicle after they smelled marijuana in the vehicle, police said.

Both Tarazon and Bonner were arrested and taken to Emery County Jail.