Police seize 90 pounds of marijuana in Emery County traffic stop
Sep 14, 2024, 9:00 AM
(Credit Helper Police Department)
EMERY COUNTY — Police in Emery County seized about 90 pounds of marijuana, $10,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on state Route 6 between Price and Green River on Friday.
Local police were helping Utah Highway Patrol operate a checkpoint on the highway when they stopped Taylor Tarazon and Annette Bonner from Texas, Helper Police said in a Facebook post.
Officers searched the vehicle after they smelled marijuana in the vehicle, police said.
Both Tarazon and Bonner were arrested and taken to Emery County Jail.