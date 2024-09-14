Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police seize 90 pounds of marijuana in Emery County traffic stop

Sep 14, 2024, 9:00 AM

Officers found 90 pounds of weed in a vehicle on state Route 6 in Emery Co. (Credit Helper Police D...

Officers found 90 pounds of weed in a vehicle on state Route 6 in Emery Co. (Credit Helper Police Department)

(Credit Helper Police Department)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

EMERY COUNTY — Police in Emery County seized about 90 pounds of marijuana, $10,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on state Route 6 between Price and Green River on Friday.

Local police were helping Utah Highway Patrol operate a checkpoint on the highway when they stopped Taylor Tarazon and Annette Bonner from Texas, Helper Police said in a Facebook post.

Five arrested and $147,000 worth of stolen copper recovered

Officers searched the vehicle after they smelled marijuana in the vehicle, police said.

Both Tarazon and Bonner were arrested and taken to Emery County Jail.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The 6,000-pound copper “button” that was recovered from a business owner who purchased it from ...

Michael Houck

Five arrested and $147,000 worth of stolen copper recovered

A business owner was arrested for allegedly purchasing thousands of dollars of stolen copper from four men.

18 hours ago

FILE - A staff member poses for photographs with a print of "Girl with Balloon, 2004" by British st...

Jill Lawless, Associated Press

2 charged with stealing famous Banksy art from London gallery

Two men have been charged with burglary over the theft of an artwork by street artist Banksy that was taken in a smash-and-grab raid on a London gallery. The Metropolitan Police force said Friday that Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, are alleged to have taken "Girl with Balloon" from the Grove Gallery on Sunday night.

19 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing in Latah County District ...

Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

Idaho’s high court moves the trial for the killing of 4 university students to Boise

The trial of a man charged in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students will be held in Boise, roughly 300 miles (483 kilometers) from where the crimes occurred, the Idaho Supreme Court announced Thursday.

23 hours ago

Police lights...

Jesse Bedayn, Associated Press/Report for America

Colorado teen hoping for lakeside homecoming photos shot in face by town councilman, police say

A teenager scouting out a spot near a Colorado lake to take picturesque homecoming photos this weekend was shot in the face when the boyfriend of the property owner fired his weapon and yelled, "Oh sh__, my gun went off," court records show.

23 hours ago

SAH HARBOR, NY - JUNE 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organi...

Philip Marcelo, Associated Press

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to impaired driving in New York

Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty to impaired driving Friday, resolving the criminal case stemming from his June arrest in New York's Hamptons.

1 day ago

FILE: Taylorsville police vehicle. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Don Brinkerhoff, KSL NewsRadio

Group of six arrested, suspected of ATM robbery in Taylorsville

Police said the group in Taylorsville took thousands of dollars by confronting a technician who was repairing an ATM machine.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Police seize 90 pounds of marijuana in Emery County traffic stop