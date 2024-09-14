Breaking News:
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Dog poop on trails can contaminate Utah’s water, wilderness officials say

Sep 14, 2024, 10:49 AM

Sep 14, 2024, 10:49 AM

The Salt Lake County Watershed Planning and Restoration reports that four out of 10 dog owners don't pick up after their dogs. (Canva, KSL NewsRadio)

(Canva, KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY JOSUEE SANCHEZ, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Hikers took to social media this week after noticing lots of pet waste on Neffs Canyon Trail. Wilderness officials say dog poop on trails can contaminate Utah’s water.

The Salt Lake County Watershed Planning and Restoration reports that four out of 10 households in the U.S. have at least one dog. In addition, four out of 10 of those dog owners don’t clean up their pet’s waste.

Video: Woman surprised at criminal charge for dog walk on West Davis Corridor trail

Unscooped poop can contaminate water sources with harmful bacteria, viruses, salmonella, tapeworms, and pathogens like E. coli.

Chelsea Phillippe with the U.S. Forest Service in the Salt Lake Ranger District said that picking up after your pet helps keep the trails and water clean.

“They’re protecting our water, and we all know that’s really important here in Salt Lake. And it’s also protecting the recreation experience for others.”

The Salt Lake Ranger District is hopeful that having dog bags, trash cans, and park rangers on the trails will be a reminder for pet owners to scoop their poop.

Pet waste left in your yard can also contaminate lakes, streams, rivers, and groundwater and should be scooped at least once a week.

Dog poop on trails can contaminate Utah’s water, wilderness officials say