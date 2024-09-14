New website documents ballots; Lt. Gov. Henderson voices serious concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — A new website created to document ballots is raising concerns about voter’s constitutional right to a secret ballot.

Following multiple state and federal political candidates calling for election recounts, many Utahns are weary of mail-in ballots, and the state’s current methods.

Verify Vote is a website commissioned by Matthew Field, who was previously running as write-in governor for Utah. According to Teisha Field with the Thomas Consulting group, the website intended to “enhance transparency and build trust in our elections.”

Field said the website provides a citizen ledger to compare against the state count. Utah does not currently allow third-party audits, but employs a strong signature validation process.

Utah voters use the website by photographing their ballot and submitting their driver’s license number.

Concerns over voter rights

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson told KSL TV the website has raised serious concerns.

“This website was not created by, affiliated with, or endorsed by the State of Utah or the Office of Lieutenant Governor. We have serious concerns about anyone asking for a copy of someone’s ballot. That concern is even greater when they ask for personal information such as your name or driver’s license number. The Utah Constitution and the code guarantee voters the right to a secret ballot (20A-3a-104).”

Henderson said Utah has a ballot selfie law that allows voters to take a picture of their own ballot.

“This is typically used for social media posts (20A-3a-504). Our office encourages voters to maintain the security, safety, and confidentiality of their ballots and personal information such as their driver’s license number.”

Election audits and security

The Deseret News spoke with clerks from several counties to understand the safeguards built-in to Utah elections.

“The actual everyday work of voter registration, ballot preparation, tabulation, counting and reporting, that is all done independently of the lieutenant governor’s office by each individually, independently elected county clerk,” Davis County Clerk Brian McKenzie told the Deseret News.

In 2023, the Utah State Legislature passed HB448, requiring the Lt. Governor’s office to study methods of election auditing, including risk-limiting audits and other confirmation methods.

According to the Utah Legislature, HB448 required a signature comparison audit of 1% of ballots prior to separating the ballots from their envelopes, replacing an earlier practice of conducting the signature audit just prior to the canvass.