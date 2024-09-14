Lee Corso Gives BYU/Wyoming Prediction On ESPN’s College Gameday

LARAMIE, Wyo. – ESPN analyst Lee Corso worked BYU/Wyoming into Saturday’s College Gameday broadcast.

The longtime ESPN talent picked the Wyoming Cowboys as his “Superdog” of the week.

Lee Corso picks Wyoming as his “Superdog”

Before the Saturday Selections portion of College Gameday, the panel picks their “Superdog” against the spread of a given game.

Lee Corso picks Wyoming as his “Superdog” of the week.#BYU is favored by 9.5-points against the Pokes. Herbstreit: “Tough spot for BYU.”#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/YySQrT6CQ2 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 14, 2024

BYU is close to a 10-point favorite by prognosticators entering Saturday night’s renewal of an old-school conference rivalry.

Wyoming is searching for its first win of the season (0-2), while BYU is looking to maintain a perfect undefeated record (2-0).

What’s notable about Corso picking Wyoming is that he has been the best at picking underdogs on College Gameday this season. So we’ll see if Wyoming lives up to the former Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois head coach.

After Coach Corso picked Wyoming as his “Superdog,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit added, “Tough spot for BYU.”

Laramie has always been a challenging road venue for visiting teams.

Saturday night’s game will mark BYU’s first trip to Laramie since 2009.

Outside of Utah and Utah State, Wyoming is the most-played opponent in BYU’s history. Tonight will be the 80th meeting between the programs that reside in bordering states.

BYU vs. Wyoming

Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MDT)

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

