Elderly woman accuses her insurance broker of sexual assault

WEST JORDAN — An elderly woman reported that her insurance broker committed sexual crimes against her. Police are concerned it may not be an isolated incident.

On Aug. 31, the West Jordan Police Department was dispatched after an elderly woman, 72, said that “multiple sexual crimes” had been committed against her, according to a release from the WJPD.

John Kay Miller, 60, is facing six charges for sexual crimes against the victim, according to an affidavit.

Documents state that Miller was the victim’s insurance broker for the past two and a half years. WJPD reported Miller specialized in Medicare and family insurance plans.

Detectives learned the victim was a vulnerable adult, due to her age, as well as her physical and mental capacity.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

“It is understood that Mr. Miller has had access to our vulnerable adult population due to his work with them,” the release said. “It is also a concern that Mr. Miller is known to work throughout Utah and possibly surrounding states.”

The WJPD stated concern that the victim’s report may not be an isolated incident.

Police asked that if you or anyone you know has been a victim of Miller, or know a victim of this nature, make a report to Detective Fields with the WJPD by calling 801-256-2044, or report crimes to your local police agency.