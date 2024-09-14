On the Site:
Utah State Vs. Utah Football Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Sep 14, 2024, 1:28 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – For the first time in over a decade, Utah Football will travel north to Logan as the Utah State Aggies host the Battle of the Brothers.

The Utes will be without quarterback Cam Rising and some other key playmakers as they face the upset-hungry Aggies led by former Ute QB Bryson Barnes.

Stay caught up with all the action from Maverik Stadium with our live blog.

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Utah and Utah State Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Isaac Wilson Hits Money Parks For A Touchdown As Utah Keeps It Close In Logan

Isaac Wilson and Money Parks combined for a touchdown, keeping Utah close against a surprisingly spry Utah State team. The Aggies lead No. 12 Utah 14-10 midway through the second period. 

9 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Utah State QB Bryson Barnes Leads Second Scoring Drive Against Utes

Utah State QB Bryson Barnes did it all for the Aggies as he led a four-play scoring drive to put USU up 14-3 in the second quarter.

18 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes And Utah State Take Early Lead Over Utah

The atmosphere in Logan is rocking as the Utah State Aggies take an early 7-3 lead over the #12 Utah Utes thanks to Bryson Barnes.

28 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Utah CB Smith Snowden Pulls Down Highlight Interception Off Bryson Barnes Throw

LOGAN, Utah – Utah cornerback Smith Snowden pulled down an insane interception near the goalline off a throw from former Ute QB Bryson Barnes. Midway through the first quarter, Barnes looked to Kyrese White for six. White got his hands on the ball but Snowden ripped it out and got control before hitting the turf. […]

48 minutes ago

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Wyoming: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Laramie

KSL Sports is on location inside War Memorial Stadium.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Lee Corso Gives BYU/Wyoming Prediction On ESPN’s College Gameday

The longtime College Gameday analyst weighed in on BYU's trip to Laramie.

5 hours ago

