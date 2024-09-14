On the Site:
Trains collide in Egypt’s Nile Delta leaving 3 dead, 29 injured

Sep 14, 2024, 1:59 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

People surround two passenger trains which collided in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Zagazig, the prov...

People surround two passenger trains which collided in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Zagazig, the provincial capital of Sharqiya province, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAIRO (AP) — Two passenger trains collided in Egypt’s Nile Delta on Saturday, killing at least three people, two of them children, authorities said.

The crash happened in the city of Zagazig, the capital of Sharqiya province, the country’s railway authority said in a statement. Egypt’s Health Ministry said the collision injured at least 40 others.

Train derailments and crashes are common in Egypt, where an aging railway system has also been plagued by mismanagement. In recent years, the government announced initiatives to improve its railways.

In 2018, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said some 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $8.13 billion, would be needed to properly overhaul the North African country’s neglected rail network.

Video from the site of the crash showed a train car crumpled by the impact, surrounded by crowds. Men tried to lift the injured through the windows of a passenger car.

Last month, a train crashed into a truck crossing the train tracks in the Mediterranean province of Alexandria, killing two people.

