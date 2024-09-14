On the Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH

Crews making progress in containing Rudd Creek Fire

Sep 14, 2024, 3:05 PM

Fire crews are making good progress in their efforts to contain the Rudd Creek Fire, according to Utah Fire Info on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON Fire crews are making good progress in their efforts to contain the Rudd Creek Fire, according to Utah Fire Info. 

“With the assistance of water drops from two helicopters, they’ve effectively cooled hot spots to prevent flare-ups along the fire’s edge,” Utah Fire Info wrote on Facebook.

The fire ignited earlier this week on the slope east of Farmington.

The 24-acre fire is now 25% contained. Currently, there are 80 individuals assigned to the fire, including three hand crews and Type 3 helicopter and its crew.

Crews are hoping that the expected rainfull early next week will eventually help with the containment of the fire.

(Utah Fire Info) (Utah Fire Info) (Utah Fire Info)

The fire is burning in steep and challenging terrain, according fire officials.

“Today, efforts will continue to secure, mop up, and monitor heat near the fire’s edge,” the post further stated.

