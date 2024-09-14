Crews making progress in containing Rudd Creek Fire

FARMINGTON — Fire crews are making good progress in their efforts to contain the Rudd Creek Fire, according to Utah Fire Info.

“With the assistance of water drops from two helicopters, they’ve effectively cooled hot spots to prevent flare-ups along the fire’s edge,” Utah Fire Info wrote on Facebook.

#uwcnf #RuddCreekFire Crews are making impressive progress on the Rudd Creek Fire, having secured a large portion of the fire perimeter. The 24 acre fire is now 25% contained. There are currently 80 fire personnel assigned to the incident. pic.twitter.com/Ogi66nw9Xo — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 14, 2024

The fire ignited earlier this week on the slope east of Farmington.

The 24-acre fire is now 25% contained. Currently, there are 80 individuals assigned to the fire, including three hand crews and Type 3 helicopter and its crew.

Crews are hoping that the expected rainfull early next week will eventually help with the containment of the fire.

The fire is burning in steep and challenging terrain, according fire officials.

“Today, efforts will continue to secure, mop up, and monitor heat near the fire’s edge,” the post further stated.