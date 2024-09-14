BYU vs. Wyoming: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Laramie

On the Site:
BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LARAMIE, Wyo. – It’s game day, and BYU football is set to take on the Wyoming Cowboys.

Tonight is the first meeting between these two programs since 2022. BYU is playing at War Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2009 when the two schools were Mountain West Conference rivals.

KSL Sports is on location inside War Memorial Stadium for tonight’s coverage. We will have updates, analysis, and more throughout the evening as BYU looks to complete its nonconference schedule with a perfect 3-0 record.

BYU averages 29.5 points per game, while Wyoming averages 10 points per game through the first two weeks.

The BYU defense has turned a corner in year two under defensive coordinator Jay Hill. BYU is only allowing 14 points per game. Meanwhile, Wyoming has struggled to stop teams in their 0-2 start.

The Pokes are giving up 32.5 points per game.

BYU will be without running backs, including LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati, in tonight’s game. Replacing those two will be Miles Davis and Enoch Nawahine. Other options at running back for BYU are Pokaiaua Haunga and Sione I. Moa.

Reports emerged on Saturday morning that Wyoming could have star tight end John Michael Gyllenborg back for tonight’s rivalry matchup.

BYU vs. Wyoming

Location: War Memorial Stadium (Laramie, Wyoming)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

