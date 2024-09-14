Bryson Barnes And Utah State Take Early Lead Over Utah

LOGAN, Utah – The atmosphere in Logan is rocking as the Utah State Aggies take an early 7-3 lead over the #12 Utah Utes thanks to Bryson Barnes.

Maverik Stadium and the USU Hurd go their first change to erupt with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter as the Aggies scored the games first touchdown.

Bryson Barnes Connects With Broc Lane

Utah State’s first trip to the redzone was set up by a Bryson Barnes to Otto Tia. The 39-yard completion connected on the right sideline, setting up Utah State on Utah’s 20-yard line.

The Aggies wasted no time, scoring on their first red zone play of the day. Bryson Barnes hit tight end Broc Lane, who was wide open in the middle of the field. Lane wrangled in the pass and crossed the goal line to give the Aggies the early lead.

CBSSN’s Dave Ryan Gives His Keys For A Utah State Upset

Although these two Beehive State teams have not met in nearly a decade, they have a rich history driven by tradition.

Saturday will mark the 113th contest in the series, with the Utes winning 79 total times, including the last two matchups. Utah State’s last win came in overtime in 2012.

When it comes to in-state clashes like Utah and Utah State, Dave said, “I love storylines, so this week… is just packed with them. With the in-state rivalry… 113th overall meeting, battle of the brothers, I love the history and pageantry of college football.”

This will be the first battle between the two teams since Utah joined the Big 12 Conference at the beginning of this athletic calendar, and despite still playing in different conferences, Saturday’s game is simply still football.

“It’s still two teams, two fan bases that for that day are playing each other and it means so much to the kids and to the fans… When you talk to the players before a game, they believe they’re gonna win, they believe in the coach’s game plan, and that’s so unique. They’re so genuinely excited about these games, it means so much,” Ryan had to say.

